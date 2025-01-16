Lamar Jackson Gives Funny Reason Why He Won't Wear Gloves in Cold Weather vs. Bills
When the Baltimore Ravens take the field at Highmark Stadium for a divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills, they'll be doing so in a frigid environment where temperatures could drop as low as 8 degrees.
Sunday's game will be the coldest contest that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has ever played in. So given the freezing conditions, will Jackson consider wearing gloves?
During a session with the media on Wednesday, a reporter asked Jackson a declarative question about wearing gloves, to which the Ravens quarterback scoffed at. Jackson then amusingly explained that he attempted to wear gloves and throw the ball during practice, and the results were disastrous.
Reporter: You don't do gloves under any circumstance do you?
Jackson: Nahhh. I tried it in practice. I was horrible. Leave that up to Teddy Two Gloves, [Detroit Lions quarterback] Teddy Bridgewater."
Jackson, a Florida native, has played in 10 games in his NFL career, both regular season and playoffs, where the temperature was below 40 degrees. As for how he will deal with the frosty conditions on Sunday, he said he plans to wear a heavier jacket and rely on the heaters on the sidelines.
Oh, and have a no-excuses mentality.
"Man, I'm trying to win," Jackson said. "I can't go into a game and be like, 'It's too cold. I can't make things happen. Coach [John Harbaugh] would probably send me home. Eric [General manager Eric DeCosta] would have me go upstairs and talk to him.
"I gotta lock in in the cold."
The Ravens and Bills is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.