Lamar Jackson Made a Chargers Defender Look So Silly, and Fans Loved it

Andy Nesbitt

Lamar Jackson is too cool in the pocket. / Screengrab via ESPN
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were able to get a big bounce-back win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night and once again the star quarterback showed everyone why he's a two-time NFL MVP as he had a near-perfect night at SoFi Stadium.

Jackson had two touchdown passes in the victory with no interceptions, bringing his season totals to 27 TDs and just three interceptions. He also ran for another score in the second quarter that got Baltimore back into the game after a bit of a slow start.

One of Jackson's coolest plays didn't end with a touchdown, however. Instead, it came on a short pass moments after he made Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart look silly when it appeared like Tart might get an easy sack.

Check out how easy Jackson made this escape look:

Ridiculous.

Fans rightfully loved it:

Published
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

