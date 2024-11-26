Lamar Jackson Made a Chargers Defender Look So Silly, and Fans Loved it
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were able to get a big bounce-back win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night and once again the star quarterback showed everyone why he's a two-time NFL MVP as he had a near-perfect night at SoFi Stadium.
Jackson had two touchdown passes in the victory with no interceptions, bringing his season totals to 27 TDs and just three interceptions. He also ran for another score in the second quarter that got Baltimore back into the game after a bit of a slow start.
One of Jackson's coolest plays didn't end with a touchdown, however. Instead, it came on a short pass moments after he made Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart look silly when it appeared like Tart might get an easy sack.
Check out how easy Jackson made this escape look:
Ridiculous.
Fans rightfully loved it: