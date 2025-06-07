Lamar Jackson OTA Decision Leads to $750K Bonus Forfeiture
Lamar Jackson was absent from voluntary OTAs on Friday, marking the fifth OTA practice he has missed this offseason. So far, Jackson has been present for one of the Ravens' six OTA practices this year.
OTAs are voluntary, so Jackson does not have to be there. However, Jackson's most recent contract includes a bonus of $750,000 if he shows up to 80% of OTAs, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. By missing more than 20% of OTAs, Jackson will not receive that bonus.
Jackson's absence does not bother Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who, of course, recognizes that Jackson does not have to be there since OTAs are voluntary.
"You measure, for any player, how they play," Harbaugh said. "I'm not measuring, really, the attendance. I mean it's a voluntary camp, so I'm not measuring that. I love being out here, and I think all the players do. And when Lamar's out here, I promise you, he loves being out here. You can see it. He's my guy, I love him."
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta did say Thursday on the “BMore Baseball Podcast" that there have been talks about an extension with Jackson, but Harbaugh did not affirm the notion suggesting Jackson's absence was related to his contract.
"I'm not taking any position on it or judging it, or whatever," Harbaugh told reporters. "Lamar, the day he was out of here, played great. I could see he was in great shape, threw the ball great, made the right reads, knew the offense in an excellent kind of way. I thought he was fantastic. And when he comes back and practices, when that happens, I expect him to play at that level. That's what you measure."
Missing OTAs is also far from unusual for Jackson, who also was not present for several OTAs last offseason and went on to play at an MVP level. As Harbaugh noted, Jackson has kept in shape and also has practiced with his teammates on his own time, including throwing with receiver Zay Flowers in May.
Jackson is expected to be in attendance for the Ravens' mandatory minicamp, which takes place from June 17-19.