Lamar Jackson Threw an Interception to His Cousin in Steelers-Ravens Showdown
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may be the best-known member of his family in the NFL, but he's not the only one—as we were all reminded Sunday in amusing fashion.
With 9:32 left in the second quarter against the Steelers, Jackson dropped back to pass on 3rd-and-4. Scrambling to his right, he lofted a pass in the direction of running back Rasheen Ali—only to be intercepted by cousin and sixth-year Pittsburgh cornerback James Pierre.
Pierre's pick contributed to a strong first half for the Steelers, who led their division rivals 17–9 at the break. Both teams are 6-6 and tied for the AFC North lead.
Jackson was born in Pompano Beach, Fla., while Pierre was born eight miles to the north in Deerfield Beach, Fla. (both in the Miami metro area). While Jackson played collegiately for Louisville, Pierre stayed closer to home at Florida Atlantic.
In January, after the two teams met in the playoffs, Jackson and Pierre exchanged jerseys.