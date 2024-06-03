NFL Hall of Famer, Former Cowboys Star Larry Allen Dies at Age 52
Former Dallas Cowboys guard Larry Allen died on Sunday at age 52, his family shared on Monday.
Allen played for the Cowboys from 1994–2005 before finishing his last two NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. As a Cowboy, he was part of the Super Bowl XXX triumph, an 11-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All-Pro selection.
After his retirement from the NFL, Allen was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and to the Cowboys Ring of Honor. The Cowboys released a statement on Monday following the news of Allen's death.
"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive lineman to ever play in the NFL," the Cowboys' statement read. "His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."
Allen was also named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team and the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team.