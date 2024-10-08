LeBron James Salutes Patrick Mahomes's Greatness During 'MNF'
The Kansas City Chiefs were back in the national spotlight for their primetime matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. As is often the case, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was watching the action from home.
James couldn't help but offer praise to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of the game, applauding his ability to produce on offense even while missing some of his most productive weapons.
"KC just so good man! Doesn't matter who's not in the lineup as long as QB1 is!" James posted on X.
Kansas City is without two key offensive weapons in Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice, both of whom are out with longterm injuries and are on Injured Reserve. Despite that, Mahomes helped guide the Chiefs to a 16–7 halftime lead. He completed 19 of 27 passes and racked up over 200 yards by the halftime whistle, clearly keeping James entertained in the process.
James's analysis was spot on. No matter who is in the mix in Kansas City, having Mahomes under center gives them a chance to win. With Pacheco and Rice both sidelined, Mahomes still completed passes to eight different players in the first half alone, showcasing his incredible ability to find the open man, no matter who it may be.