LiAngelo Ball Pumps Up Lions Fans During Playoff Game With Live 'Tweaker' Performance
There was a time not so long ago when LiAngelo Ball—from a public image standpoint—was overshadowed by his brothers LaMelo and Lonzo.
LaMelo—Rookie of the Year for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021 and an All-Star in 2022—was the budding NBA star. Lonzo, an All-American at UCLA in 2017, was the big man on campus. LiAngelo, meanwhile, teetered dangerously on the edge of the famous-for-being-famous lane.
That changed this month when he released "Tweaker," his debut rap single. A genuine earworm of a song, it debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and landed LiAngelo a lucrative record deal.
On Saturday, LiAngelo—who had a brief camp stint with the Detroit Pistons in Dec. 2020—performed "Tweaker" in between the first and second quarter of the Detroit Lions' NFL divisional round game against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field.
Seemingly feeding on the viral hit's freewheeling energy, the teams combined for 42 points in an unhinged second quarter. The Commanders led 31–21 at the half, but the real winner was the Ball family.