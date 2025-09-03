SI

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Defends Division Rival QB From Critics on Podcast

The Detroit wide receiver scolded a peer's haters.

Patrick Andres

Amon-Ra St. Brown came to the defense of a division rival.
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams may be division rivals, but that did not stop St. Brown from speaking his mind about Williams on his podcast Wednesday.

St. Brown hosts a show with his brother Equanimeous, and Wednesday's guest was Chicago wide receiver Rome Odunze. It was during this show that Amon-Ra defended Williams from his myriad critics in NSFW fashion.

"On Twitter, I feel like they be on his d--- 24/7. He can't do s--t right," Amon-Ra said. "No matter what he does, good or bad, it's all on Twitter. I swear he can't breathe."

Williams endured a rocky rookie year that included the firing of his coach, Matt Eberflus. The Oklahoma and USC product did manage 20 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Though they were separated by a few years, Amon-Ra and Williams both played collegiately for the Trojans. In addition, Odunze—his current teammate—was a conference rival of Williams at Washington; the two players did battle in a memorable 2023 contest won 52–42 by the Huskies.

The moral of the story: while the public may be skeptical toward Williams, those that know him best seemingly remain bought in.

