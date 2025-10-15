Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Responds to Narrative That Refs 'Robbed' Detroit vs. Chiefs
During the Chiefs' 30–17 win over the Lions on Sunday, Kansas City was notably not called for any penalties throughout the game. After getting penalized a whopping 13 times in their loss to the Jaguars last week, the Chiefs made a concerted effort to lessen their penalties, and it worked out for them well against Detroit. The Chiefs were the only team in Week 6 that wasn't penalized at least once.
Some, however, felt that the officials did not call multiple penalties the Chiefs should have been flagged for during the game, from missed holds on their offensive line to a potential taunting celebration.
Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, however, does not feel like the officials should be blamed for their loss or that Detroit was robbed.
"The last thing any team should do is blame the refs for a loss," St. Brown said on his podcast. "I feel like it's never up to the referees, you can never leave it up to them. Some fans feel like we got robbed. I don't think we got robbed. I feel like we had plenty of plays, I had plays to make. We as a team had plays to make that we could've made that would've changed the game. ... Could they have done a better job? Who knows? ... We gotta make the plays that come to us, we can't rely on the refs."
The Chiefs did not receive any penalties, but the Lions were also not flagged a ton either during the game. Detroit was called for four penalties which cost them 38 yards. Perhaps the biggest flag came on a Jared Goff touchdown catch, which was called back because of an illegal motion. The Lions ended up settling for a field goal, but had they successfully earned the touchdown, the flow of the game might have turned out differently.
Ultimately, the Chiefs were simply the better team on the field Sunday, regardless of any missed penalties. Though the Lions were viewed by many as the better team entering the game, the Chiefs outplayed them this time, and earned the win.