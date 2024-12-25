Lions' Dan Campbell and His Family Wore Very On-Brand Christmas Sweaters
The Campbell family’s hilarious choice of Christmas sweaters may perfectly encapsulate the Detroit Lions’ season so far: Bold, unapologetic and above all, gutsy.
Never one to back down from a fourth-down offensive play, Dan Campbell isn’t one to hesitate wearing an unorthodox Christmas sweater, either. This year, he and his family decided to don some very adult-themed holiday garb that speaks for itself, as shown in pictures shared to social media by Campbell’s wife, Holly.
The caption read, “A big beautiful Christmas!!!”
‘Nuff said.
Campbell’s Lions (13-2) are currently on a collision course with the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North crown and the No. 1 seed in Week 18. They will first face the San Francisco 49ers on the road for Monday Night Football after the holiday weekend.
Let’s hope the Lions’ big, beautiful season doesn’t end up in tears and disappointment for the hopeful Super Bowl contenders.