Plane Full of Locked-In Lions Fans Had No Time for Flight Announcements
We live in strange times and there's no greater evidence than the Detroit Lions sitting at 8-1 and looking very much like the best team in the NFL. Decades of cellar-dwelling has given birth to a brand new era where Lions fans are actually proud of their side and this pent-up energy has manifested in road takeover after road takeover. If Detroit is playing a big game on the road, then you can rest assured that 1/3 of the crowd is going to be there with Honolulu blue and silver on.
They are also taking over the skies, one flight at a time. At least the ones arriving into Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
Video has surfaced of a packed plane hanging on every moment of the Lions' stunning Sunday Night Football comeback against the Houston Texans. Including the most important one, Jake Bates's game-winning 52-yard boot, that was nearly spoiled by a flight attendance making final flight announcements.
That person was greeted with an immediate and effective bit of pushback that allowed everyone to watch the pivotal kick play out as modern science intended—from 30,000 feet in the air.
Those of us who have traveled lately understand all the annoyances and challenges that come with flying. So it takes something special to make the whole ordeal look halfway appealing. But a sports bar in the sky with neighbors equally invested in the local team winning with complimentary pretzels? Actually seems like a good time.