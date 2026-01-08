Lions GM Uncertain About David Montgomery’s Future in Detroit
“Sonic and Knuckles” might not be playing together next season.
David Montgomery (Knuckles) and Jahmyr Gibbs (Sonic) have formed one of the best running back tandems in the NFL since they both arrived in Detroit in 2023, but general manager Brad Holmes seems unsure if Montgomery will be a Lion by the start of the ‘26 season.
Montgomery is signed through 2027, but his role in Detroit has been reduced as the explosive Gibbs has emerged as the team’s feature back. This year, Montgomery saw his carries drop from 185 over 14 games in 2024 to 158 over 17 games. Gibbs has now rushed for over 1,200 yards in back-to-back seasons while Montgomery has been held to 800 yards in each of the last two campaigns.
“I obviously know this was a tough year for him in terms of the lack of touches,” Holmes said when asked about Montgomery’s future on Thursday. “I’m not gonna say that we went into planning for it to be that way, I thought he handled it like a pro. Those are discussions that we're gonna have to have a lot more in-depth in terms of what is the best plan for him going forward.”
“Is it somewhere else? Whatever the case may be. Just really appreciate everything he’s done for us if it does end up going that way. I hope it doesn’t because we love David Montgomery,” Holmes continued. “He’s a good football player. Wish we would have been able to get more utilization from him, I know Dan [Campbell] feels the same way. ... He deserves to be in a situation where his skill set can be utilized.”
Mongtomery, who averaged 4.5 yards per carry this season, could certainly be a lead back for another offense if he were to leave Detroit. The 28-year-old might not have the youth or upside that Gibbs has at this point, but he could have a more productive role for a different squad if he so desires.
The future of Montgomery will be just one of the decisions the Lions have to mull this offseason as they also look to find a new offensive coordinator and rebuild their offensive line. It’s sure to be a busy spring in Detroit.