Lions' Jameson Williams Releases Statement Regarding Two-Game PES Suspension
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was issued a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances policy. After initially planning to appeal the ban, Williams opted to drop his appeal and accept the discipline.
He issued a statement via his agent Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Sports, in which he denied knowingly taking any banned substance.
"This week I was notified by the NFL that I have been suspended for a violation of the Performance Enhancing Substances Policy. The news came as a complete surprise to me.
I don't take supplements or vitamins and I am overly cautious about even taking over-the-counter medicine. At no time have I ever taken something in an attempt to cheat or look for an unfair advantage. I understand that I am responsible for everything that goes into my body and I have to take accountability in this instance.
I have nothing but love and respect for this game, my teammates, coaches, the Lions organization and the city of Detroit. It is disappointing to accept this suspension, and it will hurt me to be away from the team as they prepare this week. So out of respect for my teammates, this will be the last time I address this matter," wrote Williams.
Williams's suspension is the second of his career. He was handed a six-game suspension that was later reduced to four games to start the 2023 season after a violation of the league's gambling policy.
In six games this season, Williams has caught 17 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns, often serving as the target for some of the Lions' more explosive plays.
After accepting his suspension, Williams is due to miss Detroit's upcoming matchups against the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. He'll be eligible to return in Week 10 against the Houston Texans on Nov. 10.