Referees Bizarrely Overturn Jared Goff Pick-Six, and NFL Fans Were Befuddled

Goff signals to teammates in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Goff signals to teammates in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions managed to avoid disaster thanks to a rather unusual assist from the officiating crew.

With halftime approaching, Jared Goff threw a heinous interception that Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson returned for a touchdown. After reviewing the play, however, referees determined that the two-minute warning had occurred before the Lions snapped the football. As such, officials declared the play should not have happened and overturned the interception.

Replay of the snap show that the ball actually left the center's hands before the clock turned from 2:01 to 2:00, meaning the snap and the interception should have stood.

Officials did not reverse their decision, however, and the Lions kept the football. They then went on to score on a jaw-dropping hook and ladder play a few moments later, giving them a 20–10 lead as they entered halftime.

Fans were befuddled over the decisions made by the officials, to not only overturn the interception but then double down on their call despite replay indicating it was incorrect.

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

