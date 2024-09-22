Referees Bizarrely Overturn Jared Goff Pick-Six, and NFL Fans Were Befuddled
The Detroit Lions managed to avoid disaster thanks to a rather unusual assist from the officiating crew.
With halftime approaching, Jared Goff threw a heinous interception that Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson returned for a touchdown. After reviewing the play, however, referees determined that the two-minute warning had occurred before the Lions snapped the football. As such, officials declared the play should not have happened and overturned the interception.
Replay of the snap show that the ball actually left the center's hands before the clock turned from 2:01 to 2:00, meaning the snap and the interception should have stood.
Officials did not reverse their decision, however, and the Lions kept the football. They then went on to score on a jaw-dropping hook and ladder play a few moments later, giving them a 20–10 lead as they entered halftime.
Fans were befuddled over the decisions made by the officials, to not only overturn the interception but then double down on their call despite replay indicating it was incorrect.