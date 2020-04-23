2020 NFL Draft ‘Wants’ for the Lions

The NFL Draft is almost here, and the Lions and general manager Bob Quinn have an ultra important few days ahead.

In unprecedented times and with a win-now edict, who knows how a digital draft will change the Lions' draft philosophy.

Whatever the case may be, it doesn’t alter the list of players that I personally covet.

Every draft enthusiast has prospects they like more than others.

Here are mine, as well as a few players I hope the Lions avoid entirely:

First-round "wants"

(Outside of drafting Chase Young, the ideal scenario for the Lions would be to trade back and acquire more draft capital)

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State – Obviously, this is the dream situation for the Lions -- if Young falls to No. 3 overall. Young is truly a generational talent that doesn't come around very often.

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State – The consolation prize, if the Lions miss out on Young. In my mind, all positional value aside, Okudah is the most complete prospect behind Young and a perfect scheme fit in Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's defense.

Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson – Simmons is a "unicorn." There really isn’t a comparable player from past year's drafts. Unfortunately, Simmons isn’t a perfect prospect for what the Lions look for in a linebacker. He does have flaws holding his ground at the point of attack, but his strengths are undeniable. Regardless, he is a transcendent talent that a team should build around and no matter the scheme.

K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU – Seemingly every year, there's a bendy EDGE defender that I become infatuated with. This year, it’s Chaisson, who has some of the best explosion and ability to turn the corner in this draft class. As a JACK backer in the Lions' scheme, I would be fine if the Lions “reached” for Chaisson after trading down a few spots.

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa – Of the top four offensive tackles in this year’s crop, I like Wirfs the most. He checks all the boxes, and is a mauler in the run game as well. If the Lions are at all concerned about the future of their tackles, don’t be surprised if a tackle like Wirfs is selected to fill the immediate need at right guard.

Don't want list

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama – I do agree that quarterback is the best value, if the Lions were forced to pick at three. The caveat is that the Lions don’t need one, in my opinion. The quarterback play has been far down the list of the Lions' issues over the years. It may be against the grain, but Tua is far from a perfect prospect when I look at him. Injuries, average arm strength, a lack of great size, over-hyped athletic ability and inflated stats after being surrounded by maybe the best group of playmakers in NCAA history all give me pause.

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn – Brown is a very talented individual. The concerns of his pass-rush ability -- outside of a bull-rush -- were only exacerbated with some of the worst athletic measurements seen at the NFL combine from a would-be top pick. You want someone who checks all the boxes when drafting so high, and much like Tua, there are too many red flags to take a risk. The Lions have a need at the position, and Brown is a great scheme fit. But, adding a run-stuffing defensive tackle so high would be considered a reach.

Second-round "wants"

A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa – Epenesa is a guy who possesses a rare skill set. When I say rare, it’s not exactly a compliment; hence, the reason for his potential falling out of the first round. I may not be enamored with him as a prospect due to his athletic limitations. But, he is a perfect fit in the Lions' run-heavy defense, with the versatility to move inside.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin – I’m usually against drafting a running back this high in the draft. Taylor, despite not providing much value in the receiving department, possesses true home-run ability with the size/speed combo that doesn’t come around often. I can live with his concerns with ball security, if he can offset his weaknesses by providing an actual threat in the backfield.

Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan – Ruiz might be more of a center than guard. The Lions are in dire need of a right guard. And if Ruiz is still around in the second round, he is my top prospect on the interior. He's big, versatile and athletic. It might be tough for the Lions to find a plug-and-play guard like Ruiz later in the draft.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah – On most big boards, Johnson is below the list of second-tier corners that fall behind Okudah. He isn’t as athletic as C.J. Henderson or as lengthy as A.J. Terrell and Trevon Diggs. But, Johnson does everything well, including tackling. Johnson has some great play-making ability that just can’t be taught.

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU – Blacklock has some juice that the Lions need in order to get to the passer on the interior more consistently in 2020. If Patricia isn’t going to emphasize edge pressure, they are going to need a rush from somewhere. He definitely isn’t a complete product at this time, but I like his potential and non-stop motor for a big man.

Third-round "wants"

Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette – Hunt has been skyrocketing up draft boards. An athletic, mammoth-sized tackle that projects more as a guard, he would not only fit as a road-grader in the run game, but also give the Lions a ton of versatility.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah – Moss is one of my favorite players in terms of value. He makes defenders miss at a very high rate, and is an overall well-rounded player. Outside of his long-speed concerns, he checks all the boxes.



Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri – Unfortunately, Elliott is more of a traditional 3-tech gap shooter, and the Lions don’t always make that skill set a priority in their defense. He can line up all over the line, and has some great first-step quickness. Per Pro Football Focus, Elliott’s 18.7 percent pass-rush win rate led all interior defenders in 2019.

Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame – The Lions coached Pride at the Senior Bowl, where he acquitted himself nicely. All the athletic traits are there. It’s once the ball's in the air where Pride struggles. He always seems to be in great position. It will be on the coaches to harness Pride’s untapped potential as a man corner.



Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU – If the Lions can’t land Hunt or Ruiz, Lewis is not a bad consolation prize. He's more of a traditional guard than the two of them, though. He's also a big-bodied mauler who has lapses in pass protection. Given that Lewis faced NFL talent on almost a weekly basis at LSU, it's not surprising. Important to note, Lewis might not reach the athletic benchmarks the Lions look for in an interior lineman.

Fourth-round "wants"

Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas – As a true slot option, Duvernay has elite speed. He isn’t the best route runner at this time, but he has some of the most reliable hands in the draft and is like a running back after the catch.

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming – A bit of a throwback-style linebacker, Wilson is always around the ball, and doesn’t miss tackles. His coverage ability is a bit of a question mark, as he was deployed mostly in zone coverage at Wyoming. In saying that, Wilson was still able to rack up 10 interceptions over his career.

K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson – Wallace is considered a box safety, and is a physical safety. Most importantly, he can cover just about any type of slot player, which makes him very valuable in the NFL.

Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan – A four-year starter at Michigan, below-average athletic traits and short arms have knocked him down a lot of teams' boards. He might have a lower ceiling than some other prospects, but he is a technician that is also a plus in the run game.

Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut - Looks the part for a left tackle. He has the size, length, and athleticism to be elite but is as raw as it gets and needs time to develop. At a premium position, he is well worth the risk at this stage of the draft.

Late-round "wants"

DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oklahoma State

Josh Pearson, WR, Jacksonville State

James Proche, WR, SMU

Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech

Kevin Dotson, OG, Louisiana

Keith Ismael, IOL, San Diego State

Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State

Trevis Gipson, DE, Tulsa

Ron'Dell Carter, DE, James Madison

Teair Tart, DT, FIU

Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa

Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes, CB, Tulane

Madre Harper, CB, Southern Illinois

L'Jarius Sneed, DB, Louisiana Tech

Geno Stone, S, Iowa

