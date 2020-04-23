AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

3 Ways Detroit GM Bob Quinn Can Win the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

Bob Quinn has been far from a successful drafter since taking over as Detroit's general manager in 2016.

His best two draft picks have by far been receiver Kenny Golladay -- taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft -- and center Frank Ragnow -- taken in the first round of the 2018 draft.

And there haven't been many great picks from Quinn & Co. after that.

Guard/center Graham Glasgow -- a third-round selection of the Lions in 2016 -- turned out to be a solid pick as well.

But, he departed the organization earlier this offseason via free agency. He inked a four-year, $44 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

Fast-forward to 2020.

Quinn has a chance to redeem himself.

However, in order to do so, he must absolutely win the draft.

Here are three ways in which he can pull it off:

1.) Draft Jeff Okudah at No. 3

I'm convinced that it's down to the former Ohio State cornerback and former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown for who the organization will take at No. 3 overall Thursday night.

However, I'm not convinced that either of them are great value picks with a top three selection.

But, if I had to choose, I would go with Okudah.

Here's why: I think the Lions could wait until No. 35 overall -- pick No. 3 in the second round -- and still end up with an extremely productive pass rusher.

Players that would fit the mold at that point include former Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore and former Iowa EDGE defender A.J. Epenesa.

Gallimore and Epenesa each could start immediately, and would help upgrade an anemic pass rush from a year ago.

And the pass-rush department is something that Quinn direly needs to address early on in this year's draft.

2.) Don't make a Jahlani Tavai-type selection in the second round

First, let me say that Tavai turned out to be a decent rookie linebacker in the 15 games he suited up for a season ago.

So, I mean no disrespect to him.

However, Quinn's selection of the University of Hawaii product at No. 43 overall -- the 11th pick in the second round -- was the definition of a reach.

Tavai reportedly didn't have a Day 2 draft grade with many other teams -- if any at all.

Yet, the Lions decided to take him.

The franchise's second-round selection this year must be of higher value (i.e. Gallimore or Epenesa at No. 35).

In past year's drafts, Quinn and Detroit head coach Matt Patricia have suffered from a syndrome known as "smartest man in the room."

Simply, the two often have acted like they've known more than everyone else, and it's frequently misguided them in their selection of players.

If the duo hopes to survive past the 2020 campaign, it must rid itself of the syndrome before Thursday night.

3.) Add protection for Matthew Stafford within the first three rounds

I believe Quinn should prioritize adding depth to the offensive line before the first two nights of the draft are over.

While it's not very likely that the Lions draft an offensive lineman within the first two rounds, I think it's very possible they take one with one of their two picks in the third round.  

The organization presently holds the No. 67 and No. 85 overall selections -- the third and 21st picks in the third round.

A prospect I've written about before that I like in this round is Oregon product Shane Lemieux.

Lemieux started 52 consecutive games at left guard in four seasons with the Ducks, and was a second-team All-American selection in 2019.

He'd bring some nice value to the Lions at No. 85.

Related 

Draft Rumor: Miami Dolphins Attempting to Trade for Third Pick without Giving Up Fifth Pick

All Lions: Lions' Trade Chances Entering 2020 NFL Draft

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Poll: Who's Your Draft Crush for Detroit Lions?

Who do you want the Lions to draft on Thursday, Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft?

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Vito J.

Lions' Trade Chances Entering 2020 NFL Draft

Taking a look at the Detroit Lions' trade chances entering the 2020 NFL Draft

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

NFL Draft Rumor: Not Out of Question Lions Draft OL in First-Round

Draft analysts express Lions could look to select left tackle of the future in early rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

askepticsview

Bust Meter: What are Chances DT Derrick Brown Will Be a Bust in Detroit?

What are the chances Derrick Brown will be a bust in Detroit?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Sleepers for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Logan Lamorandier highlights some sleepers for the Detroit Lions to target in the 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4U

Details of Lions Rob Gronkowski 2018 Trade Offer Revealed

Thankfully, Gronkowski declined to be traded to Detroit Lions

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Rumor: Miami Dolphins Attempting to Trade for Third Pick Without Giving Up Fifth

Could Lions make a deal with Miami Dolphins, but not draft at No. 5?

John Maakaron

Evaluating Analysts' Growing Belief That the Lions Should Draft Derrick Brown at No. 3 Overall

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the growing belief that the Detroit Lions should draft Derrick Brown at No. 3 overall

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Better Fit: DE Chase Young or CB Jeff Okudah?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Jeff Okudah?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m