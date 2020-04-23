3 Ways Detroit GM Bob Quinn Can Win the 2020 NFL Draft

Bob Quinn has been far from a successful drafter since taking over as Detroit's general manager in 2016.

His best two draft picks have by far been receiver Kenny Golladay -- taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft -- and center Frank Ragnow -- taken in the first round of the 2018 draft.

And there haven't been many great picks from Quinn & Co. after that.

Guard/center Graham Glasgow -- a third-round selection of the Lions in 2016 -- turned out to be a solid pick as well.

But, he departed the organization earlier this offseason via free agency. He inked a four-year, $44 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

Fast-forward to 2020.

Quinn has a chance to redeem himself.

However, in order to do so, he must absolutely win the draft.

Here are three ways in which he can pull it off:

1.) Draft Jeff Okudah at No. 3

I'm convinced that it's down to the former Ohio State cornerback and former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown for who the organization will take at No. 3 overall Thursday night.

However, I'm not convinced that either of them are great value picks with a top three selection.

But, if I had to choose, I would go with Okudah.

Here's why: I think the Lions could wait until No. 35 overall -- pick No. 3 in the second round -- and still end up with an extremely productive pass rusher.

Players that would fit the mold at that point include former Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore and former Iowa EDGE defender A.J. Epenesa.

Gallimore and Epenesa each could start immediately, and would help upgrade an anemic pass rush from a year ago.

And the pass-rush department is something that Quinn direly needs to address early on in this year's draft.

2.) Don't make a Jahlani Tavai-type selection in the second round

First, let me say that Tavai turned out to be a decent rookie linebacker in the 15 games he suited up for a season ago.

So, I mean no disrespect to him.

However, Quinn's selection of the University of Hawaii product at No. 43 overall -- the 11th pick in the second round -- was the definition of a reach.

Tavai reportedly didn't have a Day 2 draft grade with many other teams -- if any at all.

Yet, the Lions decided to take him.

The franchise's second-round selection this year must be of higher value (i.e. Gallimore or Epenesa at No. 35).

In past year's drafts, Quinn and Detroit head coach Matt Patricia have suffered from a syndrome known as "smartest man in the room."

Simply, the two often have acted like they've known more than everyone else, and it's frequently misguided them in their selection of players.

If the duo hopes to survive past the 2020 campaign, it must rid itself of the syndrome before Thursday night.

3.) Add protection for Matthew Stafford within the first three rounds

I believe Quinn should prioritize adding depth to the offensive line before the first two nights of the draft are over.

While it's not very likely that the Lions draft an offensive lineman within the first two rounds, I think it's very possible they take one with one of their two picks in the third round.

The organization presently holds the No. 67 and No. 85 overall selections -- the third and 21st picks in the third round.

A prospect I've written about before that I like in this round is Oregon product Shane Lemieux.

Lemieux started 52 consecutive games at left guard in four seasons with the Ducks, and was a second-team All-American selection in 2019.

He'd bring some nice value to the Lions at No. 85.

