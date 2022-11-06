3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Packers

Read more on the three keys to victory for the Detroit Lions in their Week 9 contest with the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) travel to the Motor City Sunday for a Week 9 tilt with the Detroit Lions (1-6).

Both teams are presently reeling, with the Lions losers of five straight and the Packers losers of four in a row.

If Detroit intends to get back on the winning track, here are things it must do Sunday against Rodgers & Co.

Keep Aaron Rodgers down

The longtime, Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Packers is experiencing a career-worst season thus far.

He's thrown for just 13 touchdowns and 1,800 yards in eight games, while amassing a lowly QBR of 38.3 (his lowest mark in the stat since becoming Green Bay's starter under center in 2008).

Additionally, he's produced no more than 203 passing yards each of the past two weeks. And, over the last three weeks, he's averaged only 214.3 yards through the air, has thrown for just 6.07 yards per attempt and has fumbled three times.

Fair to say, Rodgers, a four-time All-Pro, hasn't been as sharp as he can be.

The Lions need to prevent him from waking up, because if he does, he's capable of some serious damage.

In 24 career games against Detroit, Rodgers has gone 18-6, and has thrown for 6,055 yards, 52 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

The Lions can ill-afford to have that version of Rodgers emerge Sunday. And, if it does, Aaron Glenn's defense will be in a load of trouble.

Get the rushing attack going early and often

The Packers have struggled all season long at stopping the run game.

They've allowed opposing backs to rush for 4.9 yards a carry (the eighth-worst mark in the NFL). And, they've also permitted the opposition to accumulate 141 yards on the ground per game (the fourth-most yards allowed a game).

Knowing all this, it should be an easy decision for Detroit offensive coordinator to heavily involve Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, who will participate in Sunday's contest in a limited role.

Williams is coming off a 10-carry, 53-yard-and-two-touchdown day against the Miami Dolphins, and is averaging a career-best 4.5 yards per carry on the season. Meanwhile, Swift, who suited up for the Lions last week for the first time since Week 3, is averaging a career-high 7.4 yards a carry.

If I'm Johnson, I'm giving Williams 15-plus carries, and letting him loose against his former team. A good day from the veteran back only enhances the Lions' chances of putting enough points on the board to secure the Week 9 victory.

Keep Rashan Gary away from Jared Goff

Gary has been the Packers' best pass rusher this season, as well as one of the most formidable ones in the entire league.

Dan Powers, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Through eight games, the fourth-year EDGE defender has amassed six sacks, seven tackles for loss and 11 QB hits. Additionally, he's produced a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The former standout University of Michigan defender is also sixth among all EDGE rushers with 35 total pressures, and is eighth among EDGE defenders in pass-rush win rate, with a 24 percent success rate.

Simply, the 2019 first-round pick (No. 12 overall) has become one of the most productive pass-rushing specialists in the NFL.

In Sunday's matchup, expect Gary to frequently go head-to-head with Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Sewell hasn’t allowed a single sack since Detroit's regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Also, he's permitted just 12 pressures all season long, while suiting up for each of the Lions' offensive snaps.

Sewell has become one of the best pass protectors in the league. And, while he will have his hands full with Gary, the second-year lineman should be up for the challenge.