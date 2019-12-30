3 New Year's Resolutions for the Lions

The Lions' 2019 season has finally reached its conclusion.

Talk about a disappointing season after only three wins were achieved to go along with a tie.

Both head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn will be back next year, and they have some major changes to make.

Here are three New Year's resolutions they should apply to what should be a make-or-break 2020 campaign:

3.) Get outside their comfort zone

It hasn't been announced yet, but defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni's days should be numbered.

There is no excuse for the abysmal performance of the Lions' defense this year.

Yes, Patricia is the de facto defensive play-caller, but the Lions must find another established mind on that side of the ball.

It's obvious that whatever scheme Patricia has used in his first two years in Detroit must be tweaked.

Much like the route the Lions took with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, they need to inject some new life into the defense.

There still can be some philosophical similarities to help the defense gel at the beginning of the 2020 campaign.

However, in saying all this, Patricia shouldn't just limit the search to another "mentor" or subservient type that he has familiarity with.

Now, the head coach will always have plenty of say in how the defense is run. But at the same time, the defense needs to bring aboard a play-caller with a fresh perspective.

2.) Be aggressive

So far in Quinn's tenure with the Lions, he has always seemed to play it safe.

In his drafts, he's selected high-character prospects that, in general, have high floors but limited ceilings.

Character is no doubt important, and I'm in no way trying to downplay its importance.

However, it shouldn't take priority over what the player can do on the field.

This Lions regime is so risk-averse, and it hasn't panned out up to this point.

Quinn has yet to draft a Pro Bowler. And even though the game is a popularity contest, it's still not a good look -- especially when you consider that a team needs difference-makers in order to consistently win games.

With Quinn firmly on the hot seat entering 2020, it's time to take some calculated gambles.

Draft great talents, and adjust the scheme to what the personnel does well.

In free agency, I will give Quinn a little bit more credit. He has been more assertive, but has missed more than he has hit on players.

From Patricia's side of things, his penchant for dropping everyone into coverage and giving the opponents' quarterbacks all the time in the world has become stale.

Going back to coaching philosophy, change it up a bit, and force opposing offenses to be caught off guard now and then.

For a defense that was supposed to be versatile, you sure didn't see it in 2019 on a week-to-week basis.

If the offense can go from dink-and-dunk to one of the most aggressive deep-ball teams in the NFL in the span of one offseason, the defense sure can follow suit.

1.) Win

This is a simple ask, and unfortunately, not an easy one to accomplish.

The Lions' historically futile ways are no secret.

Fans have been deprived of playoff success for longer than most have been alive.

Quinn and Patricia were brought in for one simple reason -- to win games. That's every team's goal.

It's time to fulfill the pledge. No more excuses.

Failure is not an option, given the amount of time this regime has had to build a winner.

Either bring Detroit what it has been so desperately wanting or hit the bricks.

