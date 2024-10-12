5Q: Is Mike Zimmer's Defense Outdated?
Tyler Reed covers the Dallas Cowboys for Dallas Cowboys On SI. He answers five questions for Detroit Lions On SI regarding the Cowboys' Week 6 matchup with Detroit.
1. ) How would you describe the 3-2 Dallas Cowboys?
Tyler Reed: The Cowboys are a team that is still looking for confidence on offense. Their 3-2 record perfectly encapsulates where this team is at the moment. They can beat anybody, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, and also lose to anyone, like the New Orleans Saints. The Cowboys are still searching for their identity and may be on their way to finding it with the recent winning streak.
2.) Mike Zimmer's defense has come under some scrutiny for being outdated. How has the defense looked this season?
Reed: The defense has been a work in progress. After looking at the part in Week 1 against Cleveland, the unit continued to decline until the game against the Giants. Now, the unit is facing some bad luck with injuries to Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Marshawn Kneeland. But it feels the unit is buying in, as the last two opponents have been held to under 20 points.
3.) Did quarterback Dak Prescott deserve his long-term, lucrative contract extension?
Reed: Yes and no. No, because that kind of money should demand postseason success, and Prescott has yet to find that. Yes, because the NFL has become paying your quarterback outlandish money in order to keep them. Prescott is a top-10 quarterback. Losing him would have made the Cowboys have to start all over again. The front office was put in a tough spot, and Prescott had to give it this contract.
4.) What are one-two key matchups you are watching during this Week 6 matchup?
Reed: The obvious one is Aidan Hutchinson against the Cowboys’ offensive line. If Cowboys rookie Tyler Guyton is healthy and back at left tackle, it will be interesting to see how the rookie looks against the NFL sack leader. Another will be Amon Ra. St. Brown and Trevon Diggs. Diggs missed last year’s game, and St. Brown had a monster performance. It will be fun to watch those two go at it on Sunday.
5.) Who wins and why when the Lions face the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon?
Reed: The Lions are fresh off a bye week, and the Cowboys are limping into this one with a laundry list of injuries. Last year’s matchup was arguably the best game of the entire NFL season, which ended on a sour note for the Lions. I think the Lions are ready to pounce on the beat-up Cowboys and get one back at Jerry’s world.
The biggest reason the Lions win this game will be the same way they have won three others this season, running the football. The Cowboys have struggled to contain the run game this season and are playing a team that is not afraid to run it down anyone’s throat.