Detroit Lions Bottom Out in Latest Power Rankings After Sad Loss

Here is a look at Week 18 NFL power rankings.

Once considered a Super Bowl contender, the Lions ended the season sliding in the majority of polls, following a disappointing 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN

Power ranking: 15th

Last ranking: 14th

The backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery-- aka "Sonic and Knuckles" -- got off to a record-setting start together in 2023 and 2024. While nearly splitting carries, they became the first pair of teammates in NFL history to reach at least 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns in their first 25 games together. However, as Gibbs took on a bigger snap count in 2025 (661 snaps compared with Montgomery's 366), there was a stark contrast to their rushing attack in wins versus losses. In wins, they have averaged north of 170 rushing yards and 5.8 yards per rush. In losses, those averages drop to 69.4 and 3.1, respectively.

The Athletic

Power ranking: 17th

Last ranking: 15th

Dan Campbell’s job isn’t in jeopardy despite his team’s elimination from playoff contention. Still, after watching the offense falter in big moments without Ben Johnson and losing three straight down the stretch, Campbell will be asked if he can get Detroit over the hump about 1,000 times this offseason. Averaging 3.6 yards per play and losing to Max Brosmer’s Vikings has consequences.

Yahoo Sports!

Power ranking: 17th

Last ranking: 15th

Can the Lions bounce back in 2026? Their advanced metrics don’t reflect the actual disappointment of Detroit's season. The Lions are third in DVOA behind the Seahawks and Rams. They’re10th in offensive EPA and 13th in defensive EPA, which is respectable. Their point differential of +65 doesn’t fit a .500 team. It will be easy for everyone to talk themselves into Detroit being a team that rebounds and makes the playoffs next season.

Sporting News

Power ranking: 15th

Last ranking: 14th

The Lions haven't been running the ball like they did in previous seasons and Jared Goff has had trouble overcoming despite more gaudy net passing stats. The injuries defensively still cost them most.

﻿USA Today﻿

Power ranking: 18th

Last ranking: 14th

A team that hadn't had a losing streak since 2022 could end this season on a four-game tailspin − one that would leave the Lions below .500 for the first time since 2021.

﻿Bleacher Report﻿

Power ranking: 16th

Last ranking: 15th

Disappointment isn't a strong enough word to describe the Lions downfall this season after finishing 15-2 a year ago.

Detroit's regression is even more startling than what the Kansas City Chiefs experienced when the two teams tied for the league's best record in 2024, because the Lions never made it to the top. The Chiefs have been so good for so long and things finally didn't break in their favor. Whereas Detroit went from being Super Bowl hopefuls to being eliminated from the postseason before Week 18.

The departure of the team's coordinators, particularly Ben Johnson, played a much bigger role than initially expected, with the Vikings creating havoc against the Lions offense to dash Detroit's remaining playoff hopes

Fox Sports

Power ranking: 18th

Last ranking: 15th

They sure did bottom out with an ugly, inexcusable, 23-10 loss in Minnesota to Max Brosmer and the Vikings. Just 231 yards with the skill players they have is a disgraceful farewell for this team.

﻿CBS Sports﻿

Power ranking: 17th

Last ranking: 17th

Their season has to be considered a major disappointment. No playoffs is a bad look. Are they on the way down, or was this just an aberration?

