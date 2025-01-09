Aaron Glenn Declined Patriots Interview Request
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will be quite busy interviewing for teams seeking a new NFL head coach.
Unfortunately for the New England Patriots, Detroit's leader on defense will not be spending any time discussing their opening.
According to the NFL Network, Glenn has declined an interview request to speak to the Patriots.
After one season, the Patriots (4-13) made the decision to part ways with Jerod Mayo.
"After the game today, I informed Jerod Mayo that he will not be returning as the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2025. For me, personally, this was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made. I have known Jerod for 17 years," owner Robert Kraft released in a statement. "He earned my respect and admiration as a rookie in 2008 and throughout his career for his play on the field, his leadership in the locker room and the way he conducted himself in our community."
Mayo was named the successor after head coach Bill Belichick and the organization parted ways in 2023.
Kraft added, "When he joined our coaching staff, his leadership was even more evident, as I saw how the players responded to him. When other teams started requesting to interview him, I feared I would lose him and committed to making him our next head coach. Winning our season-opener on the road at Cincinnati only strengthened my convictions. Unfortunately, the trajectory of our team's performances throughout the season did not ascend as I had hoped."
Detroit's popular defensive coach will interview with the five other teams that have vacancies.
Additionally, Glenn interviewed with the New York Jets on Thursday.
He is reportedly scheduled to interview with the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. He will finish up the interviews on Saturday, speaking to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears.