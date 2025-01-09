Burning Question: Would Lions Receive Draft Picks If Glenn Leaves?
The Detroit Lions have two coordinators who are set to meet with a number of teams regarding their respective head coaching vacancies.
In the days since the regular season ended, both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn have received plenty of interest from teams who have elected to move on from their previous head coaches. As it stands, the two will have several interviews from Thursday through Saturday.
Johnson will meet with the Raiders and Patriots on Friday and the Bears and Jaguars on Saturday. Glenn, meanwhile, has been requested to interview with all six teams that have vacancies.
Dan Campbell gave a resounding endorsement for both Johnson and Glenn, along with special teams coordinator Dave Fipp and assistant head coach/running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, during his press conference Tuesday.
While the departures of key members of the staff would be felt, the Lions could gain draft capital if Glenn is chosen for one of the six available head coach openings across the league.
In 2020, NFL owners approved a proposal within the league's Rooney Rule that allows teams to gain draft picks if they lose a minority executive or coach who becomes a head coach or general manager elsewhere. If a team loses one, it gains a compensatory third-round pick for the next two years.
If a team loses a minority coach and executive that become a head coach or a general manager, that team would gain a third-round compensatory pick for each of the next three seasons. Therefore, if Glenn becomes a head coach this offseason, the Lions would add a third-round compensatory pick for both the 2025 and 2026 Drafts.
For reference, the Rooney Rule was instituted by the NFL in 2003. It currently requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates for their available general manager, head coach and coordinator positions. It also requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for available quarterbacks coach positions.
The Lions also have an emerging general manager candidate in Ray Agnew, who currently serves as the team's assistant general manager under Brad Holmes. Agnew's name has been mentioned in reports regarding potential candidates for general manager openings.
As it stands, the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans are the two teams that have openings at the position. Lions' Special Assistant to the CEO Chris Spielman is reportedly set to interview for the Jets' opening.
Losing Glenn would no doubt be difficult for the Lions' coaching staff, as he has been with the team for four years and has proven to be a well-respected coach capable of getting the most out of his players. However, gaining draft picks would offset the loss in a slight way.