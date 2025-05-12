Aaron Glenn: I Talked to Lions WR Jameson Williams Every Morning
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked a series of questions at his rookie minicamp media session about how his time in Detroit aided his transition into a new role.
Detroit's former defensive coordinator expressed Dan Campbell prepared him well to take the next step in his coaching career.
He was given opportunities to speak to players like Jameson Williams regularly and in front of the team.
Also, the regular meetings discussing strategy, practice ideas and going over a myriad of in-game scenarios has made his first few months at a new job a little easier.
“I give a lot of credit, man, to Dan Campbell for putting me in positions to be head coach for the Lions on certain situations. And for him putting me in the front of the room for him asking my advice on how practice should go," said Glenn. "So it was a really seamless transition for me to script practice. It was a seamless transition for me to be in front of the team, so all those things he’s done may have actually prepped me to be in this position, so I’ll give him a lot of credit for that.”
Glenn indicated he not only had great relationships with members of the defense, but he developed close relationships with several players on Detroit's offense.
"I think he in the back of his mind, he was prepping me to be in this position, but also, I think he knew I had the ear of the team also, not just the defense because I vibe with those guys on the offense quite a bit," said Glenn. "I think I’ve said this before, every morning at 7:30 a.m., Jamo was in my office and we would sit there and talk.
"So, I do agree with that. I think it was a little bit of both now that I actually look back and just think about the positions that he put me in," Glenn continued. "But again, I give him so much credit for making this a seamless transition for me to stand here and be the head coach of this team.”