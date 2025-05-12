Two Best Opponents For Lions Week 1 of 2025 NFL Season
The upcoming release of the 2025 schedule is already being heavily discussed, and for the Detroit Lions, who they will play Week 1 is intriguing for a variety of reasons.
Based off of what occurred last season and the offseason for Dan Campbell's squad, the two best opponents for the opener, that would draw a heavy amount of interest and attention are the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders.
Former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is now the coach of the Bears, has now become a disliked figure among Lions' supporters.
Many fans still question the level of commitment the first-time NFL head coach had to his former employer, as he was taking interviews ahead of the postseason.
Others are just simply frustrated Johnson left Detroit to join one of the team's most hated rivals.
One supporter commented, after it was revealed the Lions would not be facing the Eagles Week 1, "Honestly, I really wanted the Bears … so Ben Johnson get embarrass on national tv."
Playing the Bears at home in primetime Week 1 would give fans an elevated level of interest and excitement. The buzz generated from the announcement would last until the opening kickoff, and environment at Ford Field would certainly be electric throughout all 60 minutes of action.
The league certainly likes heated rivalries and interesting storylines, as evidenced by the Cowboys traveling to Philadelphia to face the defending Super Bowl champions to kickoff the season.
Another opponent that fans would like to see the Lions play as soon as Week 1 is the Washington Commanders.
After going 15-2, Detroit was the No. 1 overall seed heading into the 2024 playoffs. The Commanders came to Motown and had their way with the Lions, resulting in an early end to what was considered a very promising season.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels has rightfully generated a significant amount of buzz. The NFC East squad has earned a significant amount of praise this offseason for the moves made in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
Marching into Washington and earning a victory would be sweet revenge. The Lions did not have all their weapons available on offense and defense during the playoffs last year. Approximately two dozen players ended up on the injured reserve list at one point during the 2024 season.
However, health will be a luxury for the Lions early in the year as long as the group does not deal with injuries during training camp.
General manager Brad Holmes has again used the draft to fill needs and cornerback D.J. Reed was signed to replace the departing Carlton Davis.