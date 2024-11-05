Aaron Rodgers Praises 'Sensational' Jared Goff
The play of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff the last quarter of the season has been the talk of the NFL world.
In his fourth season in Motown, the veteran signal-caller is running an NFL offense about as good as anyone has that played the position.
Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers raved about the success Goff has had recently.
“First of all, I love Jared. He’s definitely a guy I pull for. He was written off for sure," said Rodgers. "He was definitely written off when the trade happened with Matthew (Stafford). I love Matthew too, he’s one of my favorite players to watch. The sentiment wasn’t, ‘Oh, just trading places for these guys.’ It was, ‘Oh, the Lions gave up a franchise quarterback for Jared Goff.’ That’s was the sentiment was."
The 40-year-old quarterback could not believe Goff has been able to throw more touchdown passes (28) than incompletions (26) the last six games.
"What he’s done is nothing less than sensational. It’s hard to complete passes at that rate. I can’t remember what the stat was, but it was a ridiculous stat, where you’re like, ‘How is this possible?’ Over five or six games, and only like 24 incompletions or something like that. That’s wild, it’s wild. It’s bananas," said Rodgers. "Give credit to his coordinator for sure, but please give credit to this man. This is not easy. Being that efficient, it is a testament for any quarterback, young or old. He’s throwing the ball downfield accurately, but he’s being really smart with the football.”
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, the talented quarterback praised his team for not making the critical error in a game played with inclement weather impacting both teams.
"We were pretty mistake-free on offense and our defense did a good job getting after them. And I think the mistakes that showed up pivoted the game. We were able to take care of the ball, hold it tight, squeeze it tight, catch the ball when it came their way," said Goff. "I was able to remain pretty accurate and our O-line protected pretty well. All those things come into play when you play in weather like that and I thought we handled it really well."