Jameson Williams 'Ready to Roll' After Suspension
The Detroit Lions' offense will welcome back wideout Jameson Williams, who returns after serving his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.
Dan Campbell expressed the former first-round pick has been participating in meetings and has been around the practice facility the past couple of weeks.
While Williams could not practice or participate in games, he has remained involved with the 7-1 squad.
Now that he is returning, the expectation is he will join the talented group and practice hard, execute at a high level each and every week.
“He’s been here. He couldn’t be out there at practice but he was here training, we had him running. He’s in the meetings, all of that, so he’s really been here," Campbell said. "Honestly, throwing him back in there. He’s going. Let’s go. So we’re gonna kick him out there with the offense and get him going. I expect him to be ready to roll.”
Validation
With their dominant perforance in inclement weather, the Lions were able to validate they were more than just a "dome team" that couldn't handle playing outdoors.
In fact, many fans and pundits walked away from the Lions victory wondering if the Packers were the team that actually played their home games in an outdoor venue.
“I really believe that we can play anywhere in any type of elements," Campbell told reporters. "We can play indoor, we can play with a big crowd, we can play if it’s COVID season again and nobody’s there. I just think that’s how we are, that’s how this team is, that’s the type of guys we have, that’s the type of coaches we have, that is a part of our culture, that’s part of our identity.
"So, I would say it’s satisfying to be able to -- to know that you can go do that," Campbell continued. "And I do feel like, I think (Jared) Goff made a comment about being like a chameleon. I think that’s very true. I think we can play any type of game that we need to play depending on where you’re at, who the opponent is, environment, everything. I think we can win a lot of different ways, and that’s a good thing.”
Roster moves
The Lions announced the team waived both defensive lineman Chris Smith and linebacker Abraham Beauplan.
Detroit's roster moves have left two open roster positions. One is expected to be filled by the returning Williams. The reason the other spot was left open has yet to be determined.