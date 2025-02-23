After Wild Accusation, Lions RB Posts Steve Smith Sr. Jersey
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds took to social media to post the jersey of NFL analyst Steve Smith Sr. over the weekend.
Unfortunately for the former NFL wideout, his personal life became a trending topic online, when wild accusations were made by the husband of a woman he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with.
The talented wideout started his career with the Carolina Panthers, but played three seasons to end his career with the Baltimore Ravens.
All over social media, the husband of a woman associated with the Ravens Marching Band called out Smith out for allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with his wife.
Tony Martinez tagged several high-profile Twitter/X accounts and even posted a video online of a conversation he had directly with Smith, accusing him of sleeping with his wife. Smith simply said, 'I'm sorry' when confronted by the angry husband.
The phone call ended after 90 seconds of Smith being criticized for his actions.
NFL fans quickly tried to track down the photo of Martinez's wife and quipped about Smith not having the best decision-making skills.
Prior to Smith's time with the AFC North powerhouse, he started with career with the Carolina Panthers. The 45-year-old was a third-round pick back in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Smith played 13 seasons in Carolina and is the current franchise leader in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
The three-time All-Pro was recently named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the first time.