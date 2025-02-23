Roundtable: NFL Draft Prospects Lions Could Trade Up For
1.) What do you hope Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes get asked about at Combine?
Christian Booher: With the Combine being the first time Campbell has addressed the media this offseason, it will be interesting to get his thoughts on the hire of John Morton and what the process of bringing him back to Detroit was like. I also think it’ll be interesting to hear his thoughts on now having to compete against Ben Johnson twice a year in the NFC North. As far as Brad Holmes, any sort of nugget that pertains to the draft will be intriguing. Last year, he spoke at length about his affinity for scouting cornerbacks, and wound up taking one in the draft. Any hints he can drop would be like gold for fans and pundits alike.
Vito Chirco: Trading for Myles Garrett. Do the Lions have legitimate interest in acquiring the All-Pro EDGE rusher? Not that Campbell or Holmes is going to answer it. But, it is the questions that every Lions fan wants to hear.
2.) What position groups drills are must watch for Lions?
Booher: I think the Lions should be paying close attention to the defensive line workouts, both the interior and EDGE defenders. Both position groups are areas of need for the team, and both have plenty of depth in this class. There will be good players on the defensive line available all throughout the seven-round draft, so the Lions will have options whenever they decide to go after a player at these positions.
Chirco: To me, it's all about checking out the EDGE defenders and interior defensive lineman. At EDGE, it's all about scouting and getting some good film on the likes of Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton and Marshall's Mike Green. Meanwhile, when it comes to interior defensive linemen, I think the Lions should put in some time to watch the likes of Michigan's Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant and Oregon's Derrick Harmon.
3.) Is there a player you think Lions could trade up for in draft?
Booher: At this stage of the offseason, I’m sure that there are players the Lions highly covet and could make moves up for. Brad Holmes has never shied away from moving up in the draft to get the players he likes, such as Jameson Williams in 2022 and Terrion Arnold last season. Their biggest position of need appears to be on the edge, and there are several players who could be off the board by the time the Lions are on the clock. In order to get a player like Mike Green, James Pearce or Mykel Williams, it appears as though the Lions would have to move up. A lot can change regarding draft stock in the coming weeks, though, and that’s why the Combine is such a big event.
Chirco: I'd like Mason Graham. I think he has the necessary intangibles to be a high-impact interior defensive lineman at the next level. The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder recorded a 91.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2024. I just don't think he'll be available when the Lions’ first-round selection rolls around at No. 28 overall.
4.) Do you think Lions trade up, trade down or stay at No. 28?
Booher: I currently think the Lions will stick and pick at 28 overall. I also know the prevailing sentiment amongst the fan base and pundits across the league is for the team to use that pick in a deal to go get Myles Garrett, which I’m on board with as well. Still, if the Lions keep the pick I expect them to make a selection rather than move up or down, as there will be plenty of interior offensive or defensive line help that Detroit could use immediately.
Chirco: I agree with Christian. At this present juncture, I don't see the Lions moving either up or down from the No. 28 overall pick. I think Brad Holmes will stand pat and end up picking the best player available, whether it be at EDGE, defensive tackle, cornerback or the interior of the offensive line.
5.) What was your favorite Lions win of 2024 season?
Booher: My favorite Lions win of the season was the Week 18 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. There was so much hype leading into that game, and the stakes of the winner taking the top seed in the playoffs created a ton of intrigue. Detroit dominated that game in what was its best defensive game of the season, and Jahmyr Gibbs had an exceptional game scoring four touchdowns. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Lions asserted their dominance against a good Vikings team and proved that they were the best in the North in front of a national audience.
Chirco: It's got to be the Lions’ beatdown of the Vikings in the regular season finale. Detroit absolutely dominated Sam Darnold and the Vikings from start to finish. And to make it even sweeter, the Lions clinched the NFC North and the NFC's No. 1 seed by winning the aforementioned contest. That's why this win stands out to me as Detroit's best win of the 2024 campaign.