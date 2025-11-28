Former Lions RB Signing With Patriots' Practice Squad

A former Detroit Lions backup has found a new home after being cut earlier in the week.

Running back Craig Reynolds, who had been with the Lions since 2021, is set to sign with the Patriots' practice squad on Friday pending physical, according to reports. Reynolds will provide depth for New England behind TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson and Terrell Jennings.

Initially a staple on the roster and someone who has played an important role for Detroit in the past, Reynolds' presence had diminished in recent weeks. He was active for just one of Detroit's four games since the bye week prior to Thursday, which was the team's win over Washington.

#Patriots update: Signing former veteran #Lions and @KUBearsFootball running back Craig Reynolds to practice squad today, pending physical, per source, arrived today at Gillette Stadium @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/XjW6dBQu6m — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 28, 2025

Reynolds was seemingly surpassed on the depth chart by Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors. A fourth-round pick out of Utah last year, Vaki missed all but one of Detroit's first seven games. Saylors, meanwhile, signed with the Lions during training camp and was initially on the practice squad before being added to the active roster.

With Saylors working on kick returns, Reynolds' had been confined to the sidelines. As part of a big roster shuffle Wednesday, Reynolds was cut as the team made room on the active roster for the returns of Marcus Davenport and Miles Frazier from injury lists.

The veteran first came to Detroit in 2021 during preseason, and quickly earned the name 'Netflix' because then-running backs coach Duce Staley said that's what he was doing when the team called him. After a strong preseason, he stuck around on the practice squad that season before an injury to Jermar Jefferson necessitated his promotion to the active roster.

He would make the most of his opportunity, including his first-career 100-yard rushing performance in an upset win over the Arizona Cardinals. He would step up as the team's permanent third running back for most of the next three seasons, carrying the ball 153 times for 654 yards and a touchdown from 2021-24.

Additionally, Reynolds scored an important touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the team's 2023 Divisional Round win.

Yet, Reynolds was passed on the depth chart this year and through seven appearances, had logged just three carries for four yards. The Lions have relied heavily on their top two running backs, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and the emergence of Vaki and Saylors as special teams options made Reynolds seemingly expendable.

The Patriots are off to a strong start in 2025, as they currently sit at the top of the AFC playoff standings with a 10-2 record.

