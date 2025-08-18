Ahmed Hassanein Injury Update: Rookie DE Out For Foreseeable Future
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein is out for the foreseeable future.
Head coach Dan Campbell addressed the media Monday afternoon before practice and provided an injury update on the 2025 sixth-round pick.
Campbell expressed Hassanein has a 'pec injury' that he suffered against Miami. He is unsure if he will return at any point this season.
In the third quarter against the AFC East squad, the talented defensive end clutched his upper body after he was driven to the ground on a run play.
He left the game immediately and did not return.
The former Boise State Broncos defender was steadily improving in his first NFL training camp.
"I like his intensity, I like his urgency, he seems to be a pretty smart guy," Campbell said during organized team activities. "There’s things he’s going to have to learn from. He’s a little bit raw. But there’s nothing that tells me, ‘Man, I don’t like this guy,’ or, ‘He’s miles away,’ or something like that.”
Detroit is banking on Marcus Davenport to be the veteran presence opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, but several players have also stepped up during the preseason. After signing a one-year contract, Davenport is having a very productive training camp.
Nate Lynn, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Keith Cooper Jr. have all showcased their abilities at practice and during preseason games.
The offense has found it difficult to move the football and credited the defense for the recent success they were able to experience against the Miami Dolphins during joint practices.
Jameson Williams supports local youth
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams held another event in the City of Detroit, aimed at helping out the community he resides in.
The former first-round pick and the Jameson Williams Foundation organized an event that handed out more than 500 backpacks, free school supplies, provided food from vendors and entertainment for the many in attendance at Forest Park.
“I think it’s really important because some cities are rough. A lot of kids don’t really see the things that they can do while taking sports serious,” Williams said, via MLive. “That’s really why I do it, just to show them I’m just like you, and you can do it too.
“I’ve been in the same situations. I took sports way more seriously than most, and I knew that that was my way to break away. So that’s why I really do it, show my face to the community, multiple communities, and show that I’m just like them.”