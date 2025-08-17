Roundtable: Evaluating Lions Defensive Line Depth
1.) Do the Lions have a solid backup in Kyle Allen?
Christian Booher: I think Allen has done enough to be the backup quarterback. He has experience that will be beneficial, and seems well ahead of Hendon Hooker in terms of control of the offense and ability to maneuver the team down the field.
I'll be interested to see just how much interest the Lions have in the backup quarterback market after final cuts. There will be options available, and I think that there could be some who are more appealing than even Allen. Still, in a complex offense like Detroit's, I think the Lions will ultimately stick with Allen, and could wind up keeping Hooker as opposed to giving up on him at this stage.
Vito Chirco: I would label him as a decent option. I think he could spot start for a game or two if need be and perform adequately. No, he's not good enough to be the starter over the course of a full season. However, not many teams would be able to go a full year without their starting quarterback. Overall wise, though, I think the Lions have an adequate backup in Allen.
2.) What did you learn about the Lions after the Dolphins game?
Booher: THe penalties overshadowed what was an exciting first half on both sides. The defense allowed one touchdown drive, but made some huge plays down the stretch including Isaac Ukwu's sack to force a turnover on downs.
I was extremely impressed by Allen leading the two-minute drill at the end of the half, as he finished a perfect 6-for-6. Isaac TeSlaa and Jackson Meeks are two very exciting young receivers.
On the other hand, they committed 13 penalties. These whistles have been piling up throughout the preseason, and the Lions will need to be much more disciplined when the regular season begins.
Chirco: I learned a few things. First off, the Lions have a nice set of rookie wideouts in Isaac TeSlaa and undrafted free agent Jackson Meeks, both of whom recorded touchdowns in Saturday's preseason contest.
Second, Kyle Allen clearly outperformed Hendon Hooker. Hooker once again struggled to truly find a rhythm under center, and did not look the part of a backup NFL quarterback. At this present juncture, Allen is better equipped for the job.
Third, the Lions played an undisciplined brand of football, committing far too many penalties. Detroit, in fact, was called for 13 penalties in the exhibition contest, resulting in 86 free yards for the Dolphins.
3.) Do you like the team's depth at defensive end?
Booher: I think the severity of Ahmed Hassanein's injury is something that will impact my overall feelings. If he and Josh Paschal are both healthy by the early part of the regular season, and Marcus Davenport is also able to stay off the injury report, the Lions are in a good place depth-wise.
Al-Quadin Muhammad has been solid, and Hassanein has flashed. The team also has Nate Lynn and Isaac Ukwu in the mix, and either one or both could be in the mix to make the final roster. As long as everyone's healthy, the Lions will be good at this position.
Chirco: I am so-so on it. But, I'm going to begin to really question it if rookie EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, who left Saturday's preseason contest with the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter, has to miss an extended period of time. He seemed to really be emerging as a solid rotational EDGE piece. And without him, I'm even more concerned about the Lions’ pass-rushing options behind Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport.
With all that said, I believe Detroit could still use another EDGE rusher to supplement the production of Hutchinson and Davenport. To me, you can never have enough pass-rushers.
4.) Whose stock improved the most?
Booher: I think the biggest risers coming out of Saturday's game include wide receiver Jackson Meeks and cornerback Erick Hallett. Meeks has been impressive over the last two weeks, while Hallett was able to put last week's struggles behind him and put together a strong showing.
Other players worth monitoring who had strong games on Saturday are cornerback D.J. Miller, running backs Deon Jackson and Sione Vaki and defensive end Isaac Ukwu.
Chirco: Outside of Allen and the team's rookie wideouts (Meeks and TeSlaa), I thought it was EDGE Isaac Ukwu. Ukwu was disruptive and got after the quarterback a few times, including recording a sack of Zach Wilson late in the first half. The sack resulted in a turnover on downs.
5.) Whose stock decreased the most?
Booher: Hendon Hooker's stock continues to drop, as he's led just one scoring drive in three games. While it's worth noting that his interception at the end of the game was more of a byproduct of an incredible defensive play, he simply has had a hard time generating any sort of consistency.
With Allen playing as well as he has over the last two weeks, Hooker needs a strong week to remain in the backup mix. If he's unable to improve, Brad Holmes could have the tough task of parting ways with a former third-round draft pick.
Chirco: It's got to be Hooker. I believe he fell even further behind Allen in the battle for the backup job with his uneven performance Saturday. Simply, the third-year pro hasn't been good enough this preseason to earn the backup gig.