The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives.

After a fourth loss in seven games, the Lions are on the outside of the playoff picture. They have opportunities to play their way back into the mix over the final five games of the regular season, but will need some help from other teams.

As defensive end Aidan Hutchinson views it, this final stretch offers the Lions an opportunity to prove to the league their core characteristic. Dan Campbell has built the team around grit, and while it is a term that is thrown around affectionately, Hutchinson believes they can truly show it when facing adversity like they are now.

The star acknowledged that grit is easier found when the team is having success. However, in the midst of a sour stretch, the Lions defender knows this will be a prime opportunity for the group to make a statement about the grit it truly has.

“Look, we have five games left in the regular season, I believe. We’re at a point where there’s some adversity, for sure. We call ourselves a gritty team, it’s all over this building, it’s what people say about us," Hutchinson said. "I think it’s easy to be gritty when you’re winning and it’s all sunshine and rainbows, but in these moments you when you’re coming off a bad loss to a divisional opponent on Thanksgiving, obviously none of us want that result."

As the Lions work to get back in the mix for the playoffs and achieve their lofty goals, Hutchinson knows the team will have to go one week at a time. This has long been the mentality for the organization under Campbell, and despite recent struggles the group hasn't changed its mindset.

"How can we come together and still make this season worthy of being remembered?" Hutchinson explained. "That’s gonna be the biggest thing. Week-by-week, that’s how we attack it, going week-by-week. Obviously, Dallas is — we’re putting 100 percent focus into this game. That’s the mindset.”

Aligning the pass-rush

The Lions' pass-rush has been mostly dormant over the last two weeks, with Hutchinson providing the only sack in that time frame to win the game against the Giants.

While the issues don't boil down to a simple fix, the defender believes that by synchronizing the pass-rush with the coverage they can have more success getting to the passer.

“We’ve just got to finish the plays that come to us. That’s ultimately the biggest thing. I feel like last game, things just weren’t quite aligning," Hutchinson said. "The rush needs to be right, everything needs to be right for those sacks to happen, especially with mobile quarterbacks. Yeah, definitely, D-line we’ve got to affect the game on Thursday for sure. We want to win.”

