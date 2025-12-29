Detroit Lions Provide Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Update

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell updated the status of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead of the team's season finale against the Chicago Bears.

With the Lions out of contention for the postseason, there are questions about the merit of the team playing banged-up starters in a game that doesn't have an immediate impact for this year's roster.

While not offering a concrete assessment as to whether or not St. Brown will be available for the game, Campbell categorized him as day-to-day ahead of the Week 18 matchup. He noted that St. Brown, ever the relentless competitor, wants to play.

"Day-to-day. He wants to go, and he'll be day-to-day," Campbell said. "He's improved."

St. Brown has been dealing with injuries throughout the last several games. He left the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers after just four snaps with a low-ankle sprain, but returned to play the following week against the Dallas Cowboys and turned in a six-catch, 92-yard performance.

Campbell said that he had a flare up with his knee coming out of the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 21, and he did not practice in the days leading up to the team's Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Even though he did not practice, St. Brown still suited up and played 83 percent of the team's snaps on a short week. However, he took a low hit near the end of the game and did not finish the game.

Campbell noted that the knee injury is "part of it," for St. Brown, seemingly hinting that the wide receiver may be dealing with more. However, he doesn't expect anything to be of long-term concern.

"I think long-term he's gonna be okay, which is good," Campbell said. "That's good news."

The wideout also had a surgical knee procedure performed in the offseason, which held him out of minicamp and organized team activities.

St. Brown is having another strong season, as he has over 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth consecutive season. Through 16 games this season, the USC product has 106 catches for 1,262 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The two-time First Team All-Pro is known for having an insatiable work ethic and being one of the NFL's most durable players, as he has missed just two possible games throughout his five-year career.

The Lions will be aiming to secure their fourth-straight winning season, which can be accomplished with a victory over the NFC North division champion Bears on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. at Soldier Field.

More from Lions OnSI: