Aidan Hutchinson Is Wrecking Lions' Practices: It's Like Aaron Donald
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is often reminded of his former Los Angeles Rams teammate when evaluating the play of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
Goff, appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, is reminded of just how dominant Aaron Donald was during practice and is really thankful Hutchinson is on his team.
"It’s like Aaron Donald back in the day," said Goff. "It’s the same way. He’s a guy who can ruin a game, he’s certainly ruined practice for us a couple times offensively, and I’m so happy he’s on our side and I don’t have to play against him."
Hutchinson has been so dialed in, in fact, that Dan Campbell must let a play continue after the former No. 2 pick clearly earned a sack.
Since his return, Hutchinson has been simply dominant. In his first day back participating in full team periods, left tackle Taylor Decker also got a first-hand look of what the former Michigan Wolverines defensive end is capable of.
Hutchinson was so quick off the edge that Decker was simply unable to slow him down.
According to the team website, "Aidan Hutchinson has been so dominant for most of Lions training camp that head coach Dan Campbell sometimes has to adopt the Hutch rule at practice. The Hutch rule is when Hutchinson beats his man and likely has a sack on a play but they don't blow the whistle and continue the rep so the offense can get their work in during team periods."
Goff has noticed the defense has been making their fair share of plays each and every day of practice.
New defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is sending pressure from a variety of positions and Detroit's offense has struggled at times throughout the first couple of weeks of camp.
"They’re much more confident and comfortable. I think mostly just because they’re a year older and all their dudes are back. It’s fun to practice against, it is. It’s a challenge," Goff explained. "They make it really hard, Coach Shep’s making It really hard on me.
"Those two guys in the backend with Kerby (Joseph) and (Brian) Branch, I can’t imagine a better two to practice against every day. DJ Reed’s been a tremendous addition for us, from leadership to pure ability. Obviously the linebackers have done great, and then Hutch has been pretty unbelievable."
Detroit's offense was able to rebound slightly during practice on Monday, as the team won more reps during competive drills and the offensive line held their own in the pit.