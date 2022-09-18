Watch: Aidan Hutchinson Earns First Career NFL Sack

Last week, Aidan Hutchinson did not light up the stat sheet in his NFL debut at Ford Field.

Against the Washington Commanders Sunday, the No. 2 overall pick immediately made his impact felt. He recorded his first career NFL sack, bringing down Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

The play ended Washington's first drive, as the defense forced a three-and-out.

Detroit's talented defensive lineman understands that he must continue to find the proper balance between being aggressive and maintaining the necessary discipline to stay with his assignment on any given play.

"I think it’s just knowing when you got your opportunity you’ve got to make it, but when it’s not yours, you try to force it, sometimes not good things happen," Hutchinson told reporters this week. "And I think that’s kind of my mentality is when I have an opportunity, I bet on myself to make it."

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed that he had no concern about the play of the ex-Wolverines lineman, as any mistakes made will all be part of his development this season.

"That’s why I’m encouraged because as far as being where you’re supposed to be on those situations, they were there," Glenn said about his defense in Week 1. "Man, it’s just finishing plays. That’s what we have to be able to do. This game is about finishing.”

