3 Detroit Lions Who May Not Make 2026 Training Camp Roster

With additions being made, the Detroit Lions could be forced to dwindle their roster down prior to training camp.

The Lions have made several external free agent additions already this offseason, and are in position to be active in the draft in their quest to fill their needs. As a result, the team could face some tough decisions regarding personnel already on the roster.

General manager Brad Holmes has had to make tough calls already this offseason, namely trading David Montgomery and cutting Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker. However, he may have to release other players who are looking to cement roles on this year's team.

Here are three Lions players who could be at risk of not being on the roster when training camp begins.

DT Levi Onwuzurike

Onwuzurike has flashed some potential during his time in Detroit, but has been bitten by the injury bug too often. Of his five NFL seasons, he's missed two full years including the duration of the 2025 season due to an ACL injury. He returned to Detroit due to an NFLPA provision, but there's no guarantee what his role will be.

The Lions are currently light on defensive line depth early in free agency, as Roy Lopez departed and DJ Reader may not return. Tyleik Williams and Alim McNeill are the two top options at the position, with others including Onwuzurike, Wingo and Chris Smith competing for depth roles.

Onwuzurike has to prove to the Lions that he can stay healthy, and for that reason he could be held onto into camp. However, if the team adds depth in free agency they may be more inclined to stick with players such as Wingo and Smith who could have more upside rather than take a chance on Onwuzurike's uncertain health.

S Loren Strickland

Strickland has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad for most of his first two seasons, with the Lions seeing enough upside in him to keep him with the organization. However, the team has invested in the secondary in free agency and could move on as a result.

This offseason, the Lions have already signed defensive back Christian Izien. Formerly a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Izien has played plenty of special teams in addition to being a defensive contributor. He and Thomas Harper look to be the first in line behind Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.

Though Strickland has contributed in some capacity throughout his early time with Detroit, he hasn't quite been able to hold onto a steady role. As a result, the team could view him as expendable.

OL Colby Sorsdal

Sorsdal is an interesting case, as he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. He made 16 appearances with three starts as a rookie, but fell out of favor and down the depth chart in his second season.

The William & Mary product appeared headed for a make-or-break third year, but suffered a season-ending injury in the team's preseason game against the Falcons. Detroit has invested plenty in the offensive line this offseason with the signings of Cade Mays and Larry Borom, and Sorsdal may be too far down the depth chart to make a solid case to remain on the roster.

Another factor with this has been Sorsdal not securing a position. He's played both guard and tackle, but hasn't cemented himself as a steady option at either spot. Detroit is thinner at tackle after acquiring Mays and Juice Scruggs on the interior, as well as having two returning starters at guard, but Sorsdal may be just as far down at tackle.