Aidan Hutchinson Feels He Is 'Improving Drastically'

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is getting acclimated quickly to life in the National Football League.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft appeared on "Moving the Chains" on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week to discuss his overall experience at his first training camp.

"We're about a little over a week in now and we've got the pads on already. So, it's going great," Hutchinson told hosts Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller. "I've been learning a lot. I feel like I've been improving drastically every single practice. So man, I'm excited to keep on going."

Jumping up from the collegiate level to matching up against grown men and veteran linemen is naturally going to be quite the adjustment. For the young rookie, he feels he is starting to find his groove out on the football field.

"The talent level is just, it's just different. Especially with the offensive line that we got, and me going against all those guys. It's getting me a lot better," he said. "Definitely, I think going against the talent of that offensive line and kind of guys are more savvy in the NFL. So, you got to adjust to it. But, I feel like I'm really adjusting quickly and I feel like I'm just starting to find myself a little bit and I'm excited."

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The pass-rush drills that have taken place at camp have been must-watch. Second-year right tackle Penei Sewell was able to win reps early in camp against Hutchinson.

At Thursday's practice, Hutchinson made the adjustments, as it was observed that he easily won his first rep against Sewell with an outside rush.

Later at practice, Hutchinson took advantage of guard Zein Obeid rushing from the inside. With each day that passes, Hutchinson is demonstrating more and more disruptiveness from different positions along the defensive line.

"I think I came out of the draft as one of the most polished prospects, just being I'm super ready to play," Hutchinson said. "I can learn our defense very quickly. And, I'm very coachable. So, if there's new techniques that I'm learning right now -- I'm trying to adjust very fast on the fly and I'm able to do those things. That's the kind of player that I am. So, I think that's why I can really fit into this system, especially this being a lot different than my Michigan system my senior year. So, I'm able to mold into any different system."

The key for the young rookie will be making the adjustments when the linemen he goes up against attempt to use the old tricks of the trade to try and limit his production.

"Linemen get a lot better about getting away with holding and finding little ways to hold you back when they're (officials) never going to call it. But, you got to find ways as a defensive line to be better and to adjust to all the linemen here that sneakily hold and it'll never be called. So, it's definitely different, but I feel like I've really gotten used to it."

When he first arrived at the team's Allen Park practice facility, Hutchinson acknowledged being overwhelmed, but as time has progressed, his comfort level with the playbook has drastically increased.

"I'm feeling very confident in the defense," he explained. "Definitely at first in OTAs, I wasn't struggling, but it was mentally, it's tough always. Always when you've got to learn a new defense and everything's called a different thing and you got to run and do a different technique when things become so molded over time. So, definitely it took some getting used to, but I feel like right now I'm very confident in the playbook."

Being one of the most talked about athletes in Metro Detroit can be daunting, but Hutchinson is finding every avenue possible to limit the distractions that inherently pop up due to his popularity locally.

"Everyone in my circle right now, they know. They know I'm off to work and they know I'm completely locked in," Hutchinson commented. "I'm on the task at hand. So, I really don't have too many people bothering me at home. You know, people talk about the old friends or whatever and that being a distraction, but everyone knows -- everyone in my circle at least knows what I'm doing right now. And they know to just give me a little space because we got we got some work to do."