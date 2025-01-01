Look: Aidan Hutchinson 'Making Strides' During Rehabilitation
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is continuing to rehabilitation from a significant leg injury suffered against the Dallas Cowboys.
The former No. 2 overall pick recently shred on social media he was "making strides" towards achieving his very optimistic goal of returning for the Super Bowl.
Hutchinson has previously showcased his pool workouts and this week on his social media page, shared his ability to jog underwater.
Health updates ahead of Vikings game
Appearing on "Good Morning Football" Wednesday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared in his latest report just how different the Lions roster looks from the last occasion the Lions faced the Vikings in Minnesota.
“You saw David Montgomery in those highlights making a bunch of plays, really has been one of the best backs in the NFL through the course of the year. Of course, not gonna play in this game," said Rapoport. "Still rehabbing that knee injury, but not going to play in this game. (He’s) one of a slew of Lions players who played in that (Week 7) game and are not going to play in this one.
"Aidan Hutchinson is not gonna play in both games, so he is not on the list. Alex Anzalone, the play-making linebacker with a broken forearm, he played in that (Week 7) game, not gonna play in this one. Malcolm Rodriguez, "Rodrigo", the tackling machine of a linebacker. He has a torn ACL, he is out. Carlton Davis with a fractured jaw, another one who is out for this game, potentially has a chance to come back for the playoffs. And then Alim McNeill, their star defensive lineman, he is out with a torn ACL. So, he is for sure out for the season. That’s the Lions, and it’s a lot of them. A lot of them who played in this game and are not gonna play in the game on Sunday night.”
