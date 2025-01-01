2025 Detroit Lions New Year's Resolutions
The Detroit Lions organization, and its fans, enjoyed an exceptional year in 2024.
When the calendar turned, fans were treated to two playoff wins in January. Though the season ended with a heartbreaking loss in the NFC Championship game, an exciting offseason and a phenomenal 2024 regular season has the Lions in position to make noise in the playoffs once again.
As the calendar turns to 2025, the Lions have the opportunity to continue making special things happen, beginning with Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Here are five New Year's resolutions for the Lions in 2025.
Finish the job
The most immediate goal for the Lions should be to effectively finish the 2024 season. That starts with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, which would give them the NFC North crown for the second-straight year, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
After that, the Lions should have their sights set on making their first appearance in the Super Bowl in team history and defeating their AFC counterpart to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
Even despite the numerous injuries they've had to endure, they've managed to put themselves in a position to have the best possible path to get to New Orleans, and it's pivotal to make good on these opportunities when they arise.
Find Aidan Hutchinson's counterpart
The pass rush has managed to find some solutions even with Aidan Hutchinson on injured reserve since Week 6. However, the unit needs some stability. Hutchinson emerged as one of the best in the game prior to his injury, so finding a counterpart for him this offseason would take the defense to another level.
Detroit has some options on roster, including Za'Darius Smith who is under contract for another season and Josh Paschal. However, there could be some enticing options in the Draft. Whether it's adding an external piece through free agency or the Draft, the Lions need to find another option opposite Hutchinson to bolster the pass rush.
By adding another piece, the Lions will at the very least create competition that should bring out the best possible option opposite Hutchinson.
Extend core members of 2022 Draft class
The Lions drew praise for their proactive approach to extending core members of their roster last offseason, and have another opportunity to do so this upcoming offseason. Both Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams are eligible for fifth-year options because they were first-round picks in 2022, the class which is extension-eligible beginning this offseason.
Detroit extended Penei Sewell last year despite him having a fifth-year option, electing not to wait. It could do the same with Hutchinson, who will command a hefty price tag despite his injury, and Williams following a breakout campaign.
At the very least, both players will likely have their options picked up ensuring they will be with the team for another season. The other player who likely demands immediate attention will be safety Kerby Joseph, a third-round pick who leads the league with nine interceptions.
Joseph has proven himself worthy of a hefty extension with 17 career interceptions in three NFL seasons. The Illinois product has emerged as a leader in the secondary, and has played his way into a comfortable contract moving forward. Given the Lions' approach, Detroit should be looking to keep him around for the future with a new deal this offseason.
Hutchinson, Williams and Joseph should all be priorities for the organization. The Lions can buy themselves some time with Hutchinson and Williams as a result of their fifth-year options, but their approach with Sewell suggests that all three could get extensions this offseason.
Navigate coaching carousel efficiently
It's no secret that the Lions' offensive and defensive coordinators will command plenty of interest as head coaches this offseason. Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn have interviewed for jobs each of the last two years and will be among the top available candidates this offseason.
Because of this, the Lions must have a solid plan in place this offseason if both depart. It appears as though Detroit could have successors lined up for both spots, but it's important for the team to make the right call on both so as not to lose any momentum that they've built over the last two seasons.
Should Johnson leave, potential candidates within the organization could be assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery or passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Defensively, Glenn has admitted to mentoring linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to be a coordinator throughout the year.
Detroit has the talent to be good for several years, but nailing coordinator hires in the event of one or both leaving will be pivotal to continuing the groove they've found.
Sustain success
The Lions have put themselves in a position to win a second-straight division title and compete for a Super Bowl berth in 2024. Coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have seen the vision for their culture come to life, and the coming year will be about sustaining that.
While the Lions' 11-game winning streak throughout this season will be tough to sustain because of the parity in the league, they can undoubtedly continue being among the league's best.
The key will be to avoid getting complacent, which the Lions appear to be doing well given last season's success. Campbell and Holmes will have to continue navigating the ever-changing nature of the NFL in the coming year, which will allow the organization as a whole to continue humming at a high level.