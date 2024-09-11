Aidan Hutchinson Reminds DJ Reader of Maxx Crosby
The Detroit Lions' decision to draft Aidan Hutchinson second overall in 2022 has paid dividends, as he enters his third season with the team.
In the first game of the 2024 campaign, Hutchinson recorded 11 pressures on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, including one sack late in regulation.
Even though Hutchinson has recorded double-digit sacks in his first two campaigns, there is a strong belief a true breakout season is on the horizon in 2024. He finished second in the league in pressures across the regular and postseason combined a year ago and appears primed to take another big step.
Hutchinson has caught the eye of plenty of the top talents across the league. In fact, his new teammate, DJ Reader, compared him to the likes of Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, widely considered to be among the best in the league.
Reader drew the comparison between Hutchinson and Crosby because of their overall skill sets. Both players have diverse abilities, including the talents to not only rush the passer but also drop in coverage at points.
The veteran defensive tackle has keenly observed the amount of work put in by the 24-year-old and the look in his eyes, the strong desire to improve his game and sticking to his process of improving at the right things weekly.
Hutchinson drew extra attention from the Rams throughout the opener, and feasted on 1-on-1 opportunities. With the Rams having a depleted offensive line, Hutchinson was consistently in the backfield.
On the final play of regulation, he finally was able to get Matthew Stafford to the turf after the veteran passer spent most of the evening getting the ball out quickly.
"I think it just came to me at the end and I was working for it all game and finally he held the ball a little bit so I got my opportunity and it felt great," Hutchinson said. "It felt great."
Hutchinson finished last season on a tear, but dealt with a swoon throughout the middle of the season. As a result, he learned to deal with failure and lack of production which he believes strengthened his mentality ahead of this season.
"Yeah, I feel like that's what last year taught me a little bit. So I felt like this year my mentality has become a little bit different and I think I can deal with that kind of adversity better having gone through it last year a little bit," said Hutchinson. "Last year helped but I think every year you grow as a player. I feel like my mental growth has helped me in that aspect."
Assessment of pass rushing skills after one game
The former Michigan Wolverines pass rusher is among the most monitored players on Detroit's 53-man roster.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed recently it is now time for Hutchinson to work towards becoming one of the best defensive players in the league.
When asked by Lions On SI his assessment, after one game, of how he has improved as a pass rusher, Hutchinson noted, "Every year I take a big step and it's, I think I've definitely found more ways to be three-dimensional as a pass-rusher -- as in having a counter, having a power and having an edge. I think if you can have all three things, you can be pretty dangerous as a pass-rusher."