Five Players Detroit Lions Must Scout in Thursday's CFP Semifinal

The Detroit Lions' season is officially over. The locker room has been packed up, Brad Holmes is scheduled to speak with the media for the last time and the lights are dimmed at Ford Field.

However, for Holmes and the scouting department, the gears have shifted towards the NFL Draft. With four teams left standing, who are five players that the Lions should scout from Thursday’s Ole Miss vs. Miami (FL.) game?

With the Draft starting to approach, there will be an “impact” scale, ranging from 0-to-100. A higher score, such as 100, means an instant starter, franchise-level impact, such as Matthew Stafford in 2009. Meanwhile, lower scores mean less of an immediate impact projected, which is where a player such as Giovanni Manu or Dominic Lovett would have ranked if they were scaled.

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Rueben Bain Jr. is another player that has been scouted before, but he is a name that Lions’ fans will be hearing about many more times with the NFL Draft getting closer by the day. Bain Jr. is one of the top edge rushers in the class, and he will be tasked with chasing down Trinidad Chambliss.

Bain Jr. has ripped through the Playoffs, with four sacks between his two games thus far. He is rated as the top EDGE in the class by PFF, and many mock drafts have him in the mid-teens range. His PFF grade is second among 870 qualified edge rushers. Simply put, Bain causes chaos.

With a mobile quarterback, it could be hard for the 275-pound monster to bring record his sixth sack between the last four games, but that would be from him being heavily schemed for. Current comparisons for him include Brandon Graham.

With Al-Quadin Muhammad making it clear there is no hometown discount for Detroit, the Lions will need an edge rusher to pair opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Impact Grade: 87- instant starter, All-Pro ceiling

OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Mauigoa is another player that was previously highlighted, but has been another trendy player for the Lions in mock drafts. The Hurricanes’ starting right tackle has been the definition of consistent this season.

Mauigoa keeps Carson Beck upright, and as a result, the Hurricanes have found themselves two games from hoisting the National Championship. The tackle finds himself among the top ten among 609 qualified tackles in PFF grades.

In his last 1,048 pass blocking snaps, Mauigoa has allowed only three sacks and four quarterback hits. This season alone, he has cut his quarterback hurry rate down by nearly 65 percent. The one concern on Mauigoa is that he averages one penalty every two contests for the ‘Canes.

Additionally, with Mauigoa at right tackle, Penei Sewell likely switches to the left side.

With Taylor Decker and Dan Skipper actively contemplating retirement, alongside the development of Giovanni Manu being paused by injury, a first round tackle would be advisable for Detroit on draft day.

Impact Score: 83- Likely Day One Starter, Pro Bowl upside

DB Keionte Scott, Miami

The final Miami player to highlight in this matchup is Scott. Keionte Scott has completely broken out in his only year with the Hurricanes.

His stat sheet at nickel corner resembles a video game. The former Auburn Tiger has put up 58 tackles, 13 of which are for loss, five sacks, two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns), five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. When there is a big play by Miami’s defense on Thursday, it is from the defensive line or from Scott in the secondary.

Scott has a nose for the ball, and a knack for the big play. Last game, he ran back a Julian Sayin screen 72 yards. Against Texas A&M in the opening round of playoffs, he punched the ball out. The one word to describe Scott this season is playmaker.

That said, he has some drawbacks, namely concerns on tackling and mileage, already being 24 years old. Despite his playmaking skills, he allows over 66% of passes thrown his way to be completed. He is not a lockdown corner by any means.

However, with Detroit’s secondary and their injury woes, another weapon and a playmaker would be welcome. Scott is a projected third-round pick, which Detroit does not have currently, barring a trade down.

Impact Score: 57- High Ceiling, Starter Potential, Lower Floor. Not likely to start day one.

IDL Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

Zxavian Harris is a definitive run stopper with some pass rush upside, although that element of his game leaves scouts disappointed. At a size-hogging 6-foot-8, 330 pounds, he is a hard player to miss on the field for the Rebels.

Although his pass rush game left some to be desired, his career-high three sacks this season show improvement, alongside the defensive tackle doubling his career tackle for loss total this season alone.

His long arms are a massive strength, but his length makes it easy for the lineman to get too high and pushed out. Harris projects as a player that has the physical elements to make scouts drool, but he is a player that comes with a warning of patience.

With D.J. Reader likely moving on, along with Levi Onwuzurike and Roy Lopez on expiring contracts, there is room in Detroit for a defensive tackle. However, back-to-back early picks on a defensive tackle without enough pass rush upside shown by Harris or 2025 first-rounder Tyleik Williams may not be advised.

Impact Score: 50- Will see the field, but in a limited role as a rookie. Physical upside, though.

TE Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss

Dae’Quan Wright becomes the final prospect to highlight from this game. The starting tight end for Ole Miss surpassed the 500-yard mark for the first time in his career.

Wright is not afraid to be physical, and has the frame to be so, but reports are mixed on his blocking ability. His run block grade currently sits at 44.6 on PFF, which is not ideal. However, with 10.7 yards after catch, that is second among tight ends.

Wright does have two drops this season, and only has eight touchdowns among his four seasons of college football. There is some development needed in the blocking game and red zone ability, but the intangibles and physical gifts are there.

With Sam LaPorta’s timeline currently being OTAs, another player like Wright is intriguing. The Wright and Brock Wright duo would be intriguing during the NFL Preseason, and Dae’Quan Wright would be a certain upgrade for the TE3 slot over Shane Zylstra, although the latter is the better blocker. Additionally, Brock Wright’s contract expires at the end of 2026.

Dae’Quan Wright provides a great weapon for a new offensive coordinator, but the scheme fit with Detroit’s grit might not be at the level needed to be a Detroit tight end.

Impact Score: 25- Could not compete to be starter without injury, might not make much impact until second season. Development is needed.

The Hurricanes and Rebels kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

