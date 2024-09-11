Lions Sign Kyle Peko to Active Roster
The Detroit Lions have filled the open spot on their active roster.
The Lions signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko to the active roster after releasing him as part of final cuts. The veteran will help the defensive line after being a practice squad elevation in Week 1.
He takes the spot on the active roster vacated by Chris Smith, who was waived on Monday after initially being signed to the roster prior to the season-opener against the Rams. Smith is one of two players to sign with Lions' practice squad, along with the signing of veteran kicker Greg Joseph.
Peko initially signed with the Lions prior to organized team activities. He played for the Tennessee Titans in 2023, where new Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams held the same role last year, and proved to be a quick study adjusting to the defensive scheme.
The veteran was pushing for first-team reps and should hold a role on the interior early on in the NFL season. With Brodric Martin to be sidelined for the first four games, Peko has a path to get snaps even as Reader is expected to debut in Week 2.
Peko has played in 42 career games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He began his career with the Denver Broncos, but has also had stints with the Titans, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. The Oregon State product has 56 tackles and two sacks in his career.
Peko will likely get snaps as the nose tackle, with Alim McNeill lining up next to him as the three-technique. Levi Onwuzurike and sixth-round rookie Mekhi Wingo will also play roles within the defense, with Onwuzurike potentially in store for a breakout year based on his strong training camp.