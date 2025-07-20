Alex Anzalone Present at Detroit Lions Training Camp

All Lions

Veteran Detroit Lions linebacker is participating at the start of training camp.

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field / David Reginek-Imagn Images
One of the biggest question marks facing the Detroit Lions was finally answered on the first day of NFL training camp.

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone has been the subject of rampant speculation regarding whether or not he would be present on the first day of camp.

When asked, head coach Dan Campbell revealed on Sunday morning that Anzalone was present at the team's Performance Center and would not be holding out due to any contractual matters.

“No (issues), not that I can really talk about," Campbell said. "He’s here, reported, did great on the conditioning test. Weight’s good, and ready to go.”

Even though he was present, he will not practice on the team's first day. Campbell indicated Anzalone aced the conditioning test and reported. He also emphasized that he did not think Anzalone's absence would be a hold-in situation.

“No way, right? I refuse to believe that," Campbell said. "I refuse to believe that.”

The former Saints linebacker has been on the roster since Campbell and the new front office regime came to Motown back in 2021.

Since then, Detroit's defense has added a young core of talent at several positions that has benefitted from Anzalone's veteran leadership.

Anzalone inked a three-year, $18.3 million extension back in 2023. Entering the final season of his contact, many pundits and fans were wondering if the nine-year veteran would follow similar patterns of players that revealed their displeasure with their contract status by not attending mandatory team practices.

Like in year's past, Anzalone did not participate in offseason workouts or organized team activities that took place in Michigan, opting instead to train and workout down in Florida.

Jack Campbell seemingly is the heir apparent to lead Detroit's defense in the future, but having Anzalone in the mix serves to strengthen a linebackers unit that has a new position coach at the helm.

With Kelvin Sheppard now being the new defensive coordinator, Shaun Dion-Hamilton is the team's new linebackers coach.

