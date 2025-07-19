Lions Pre-Training Camp 2025 Defensive Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are set to embark on their next journey with 2025 training camp beginning in the coming days.
Veterans are set to report to camp on Saturday, with the team conducting its first open practice in front of the media this weekend. As a result, a lengthy offseason is set to come to an end as the Lions aim to avenge the crushing season-ending loss in the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs.
Detroit has high expectations, but unfortunately the injury bug has already hit the roster as several players were placed on injured lists prior to the start of camp.
As a result, the Lions' defensive depth chart has been somewhat shaken up ahead of the team's first training camp practice session. Here's my latest depth chart prediction ahead of the start of training camp.
Nose tackle
Starter: DJ Reader
Backup: Roy Lopez
Reserves: Brodric Martin, Chris Smith
Reader and Lopez give the Lions two strong veteran presences to anchor the defense against the run. While the injury to Levi Onwuzurike does throw a wrench into Detroit's overall plans, the nose tackle position does seem to be somewhat unaffected.
The Lions will also have the benefit of 2025 first-round pick Tyleik Williams having the ability to play the nose tackle position in certain packages as well. However, he could be better suited to play a three-technique with Onwuzurike out. Martin is facing a pivotal training camp, while Smith has proven to be reliable when called upon in a pinch.
Defensive tackle
Starter: Tyleik Williams
Backup: Pat O'Connor
Reserves: Myles Adams, Raequan Williams
PUP: Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Mekhi Wingo
With Onwuzurike set to miss the first four games of the season and McNeill also expected to be out for the start of the year, I believe Williams could be slated to have a big impact early. While he still needs to develop as a pass-rusher, his run defense skills are ready made to allow him to make impact.
Behind Williams, the Lions will also have some veteran options who could sub in on pass-rush downs. O'Connor held some value last year as being a reliable contributor. Adams didn't have a concrete role last year, but could wind up getting a bigger role this year early on.
When McNeill, Onwuzurike and Wingo all return, it will provide the defense as a whole a much-needed spark.
Defensive ends (2)
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backups: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ahmed Hassanein
Reserves: Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu, Nate Lynn, Keith Cooper Jr.
NFI: Josh Paschal
Hutchinson and Davenport both are coming off season-ending injuries, but are on vastly different trajectories at this point. With Hutchinson, the Lions have a foundational piece and the expectation is that he should return to his elite 2024 form.
Davenport on the other hand has dealt with injuries throughout his entire career and is looking to prove that he can avoid the durability issues that have plagued him. Muhammad was solid in his opportunities last year, while Hassanein could surprise during training camp due to his physicality.
Elsewhere, the Lions have an intriguing crop of young players headlined by Agude, who had a strong training camp last year. Ukwu and Lynn were both part of last year's UDFA crop, while Cooper signed after a strong performance at rookie minicamp.
Linebackers (3)
Starters: Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes
Backups: Grant Stuard, Zach Cunningham, Trevor Nowaske
Reserves: Ezekiel Turner, Anthony Pittman, DaRon Gilbert
PUP: Malcolm Rodriguez
Campbell appears to be in position to take a big leap heading into his third NFL season. The Iowa product handled extended responsibilities when Anzalone went down, and looks the part of a future defensive leader.
Barnes should provide a steady presence as the team's SAM linebacker. In his absence, the Lions struggled to find a replacement who had the same impact.
Anzalone is the team's most intriguing question mark when it comes to potential holdouts, as he did not participate in the team's voluntary workouts this offseason. It should be noted that he didn't do so last year, either, and still reported to camp. Still, entering the final year of his current deal, his presence for the start of camp does remain uncertain.
Cornerbacks (2)
Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold
Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Amik Robertson
Reserves: Avonte Maddox, Rock Ya-Sin, DiCaprio Bootle, Tyson Russell
NFI: Stantley Thomas-Oliver
PUP: Khalil Dorsey
The Lions have added plenty of depth at the cornerback position over the course of the offseason, including the headlining move in signing D.J. Reed to a three-year deal. Reed is expected to be the team's No.1 cornerback, with Arnold holding down the No. 2 duties.
A second-year leap can be expected from Arnold, as the immediate experience he gained from playing right away. If he doesn't grow, however, he could be pushed by either Rakestraw or whomever doesn't assume starting nickel duties out of Robertson and Maddox.
Nickel
Starter: Amik Robertson
Backup: Avonte Maddox
Robertson and Maddox are both experienced veterans who have the ability to contribute from the slot cornerback position, though they could also be asked to contribute in other areas.
Rakestraw shifting his focus to purely outside work thins the competition at this position. Other options who could get some reps here include Rock Ya-Sin, Morice Norris or one of the new additions in DiCaprio Bootle or Tyson Russell.
Safeties (2)
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch
Backups: Avonte Maddox, Dan Jackson
Reserves: Loren Strickland, Morice Norris, Ian Kennelly
The Lions are set at the top of their safety depth chart with the tandem of Joseph and Branch. As a result, their secondary will have a very solid foundation as both have proven to be steady tacklers as well as ball-hawks.
With Maddox expected to handle some action at safety, the real battle begins with the fourth spot. I'm giving the nod currently to Jackson due to his status as a drafted player, but could see the team going with any of the other three options.
Strickland and Norris both banked game reps last year, while Kennelly is an intriguing athlete who caught the coaching staff's eye last season.