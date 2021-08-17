Ex-Lions CB Believed He Was Returning From Strip Club

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown was arraigned on Tuesday after a weekend car wreck.

On Tuesday morning, Wayne County prosecutors alleged that former Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown was highly intoxicated after a weekend car wreck.

In the early morning hours this past Sunday, Brown and teammate Charlie Taumoepeau were reportedly involved in a wreck after Brown allegedly drove the wrong way on a major Detroit freeway.

"He had a possible blood alcohol level from a portable breathalyzer of .211 and there was signs of intoxication," assistant Wayne County prosecutor Brian Johnson said in a Zoom hearing via the Detroit Free Press. “He thought he was in Atlanta, Georiga, coming from a strip club.”

Brown did not speak as he faced four charges — two counts of operating while under the influence and two counts of reckless driving.

The presiding magistrate, Dawn White, entered a not guilty plea on Brown’s behalf in 36th District Court.

According to the Free Press, who attended his arraignment, Brown appeared in a white collared shirt and “appeared by video from the Detroit Detention Center while standing in front of a state of Michigan seal.”

The Lions cut ties with Brown following the accident, releasing both him and Taumoepeau earlier this week.

"We are aware of the situation from Sunday morning involving Alex Brown. Alex was waived from the team Sunday afternoon and Charlie Taumoepeau is receiving proper medical care following injuries sustained from the incident. Driving under the influence is a matter we take very seriously," a Lions statement read.

"We, as an organization, extend our thoughts and support to the victim and his family during his recovery."