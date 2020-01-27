Former GM Martin Mayhew Says Lions "Probably Beat Dallas" With Aaron Donald

In 2014, the Detroit Lions were really close to earning their first playoff victory since 1992.

Detroit went 11-5 during the regular season and matched up against the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Dallas defeated Detroit 24-20.

In hindsight, many are wondering what that 2014 Lions team could have accomplished.

What if general manager Martin Mayhew drafted Aaron Donald instead of tight end Eric Ebron with the tenth pick in that year's draft?

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press caught up with Mayhew last week and explored that very subject:

“The way people talk about Aaron Donald, maybe we were one pick away,” Mayhew said. “If we’d have had him, we’d probably beat Dallas in the playoff game. So we came pretty close, but we weren’t able to get over that hump.

“It would have been awesome to get a playoff win. Didn’t make that happen, but I feel like we actually came close to turning that thing around. Really close. If we had Suh under contract one more year maybe we do turn it around.”

The Lions made positive news last week. Seriously.

Detroit head man Matt Patricia coached the Senior Bowl North team to a 34-17 victory Saturday in Mobile, Ala.

And he made plenty of noise earlier in the week for comments he made toward former Michigan passer Shea Patterson.

During practice on Wednesday, Patricia ripped into Patterson for mishandling a snap while under center.

It was just one of the many interesting things that came out of Patricia's mouth while he was mic'd up during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl.

It led Justin Rogers -- Lions beat writer for The Detroit News -- to pen a piece about how Patricia's team could be a compelling one to feature on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer.

The Lions Wire's Erik Schlitt - Lions' Players React to the Death of Kobe Bryant

The sports world is mourning the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Schlitt reported on the reactions of Detroit Lion players to Bryant's tragic death.

