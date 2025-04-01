All Lions

Lions Alim McNeill Will Likely Miss Start of 2025 NFL Season

Lions Dan Campbell gives update on health status of Alim McNeill.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates as he runs off the field following the game against the Packers
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates as he runs off the field following the game against the Packers / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions do not want to rush the return of defensive tackle Alim McNeill. After suffering a torn ACL last season, the talented defensive lineman likely will not be available for Dan Campbell's squad at the beginning of the 2025 NFL season.

Speaking at the league meetings, Campbell was asked about the potential return of an emerging defender the team gave a lucrative, long-term extension to.

According to the team's play-by-play voice, "Dan Campbell gave some insight into when we might see Alim McNeill again. Said it won’t be at the start of camp and probably not early in the season. McNeill of course is coming off an ACL injury. They want to make sure he is right before he returns."

McNeill's four-year, $97 million extension was well-earned, as he's recorded 137 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in his career.

Given that ACL injuries normally carry a return timeline between nine months and a year, McNeill's late-season setback likely means his comeback would be set for September at the earliest and December at the latest.

The team's defense has found a way to be stout against the run and losing a player of McNeill's caliber in 2024 significantly impacted the defense.

Heading into the 2025, the team wants to remain disciplined and will again emphasize limiting the opponents rushing attack.

“Finishing, man, absolutely. We’ll always be — number one, we’ve got to stop the run," Campbell told Miller this week. "You’ve got to make teams one dimensional in this league. It’s one thing, you don’t want either one, it’s one thing to get thrown on, but if you get run on, you take a team’s soul, man.

"So, that’s not gonna happen to us, we’ll always to stop that," Campbell commented further. "Here’s the thing, we wanted to get them in second-and-long, manageable third downs. We did that, and we could not finish like we need to on the quarterback.”

