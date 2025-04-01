Hutchinson, Joseph Contract Extension Updates
The Detroit Lions face important decisions on a trio of members of their 2022 draft class.
In Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph and Jameson Williams, the Lions have three members of that class who are set to command top-end money on the contract extensions they are eligible for this offseason.
During the NFL's Annual League Meetings Monday, Holmes provided updates on each of the tree players and where they stand in terms of long-term extensions.
He was optimistic about Hutchinson's recovery from a season-ending leg injury last season. With the market for players at his position set at $40 million per year, the Lions know that it will be a hefty financial commitment to re-up with one of their young stars.
"Look, it is what it is," Holmes explained. "We had it in that range, kind of, already when we do our future planning and budgeting. But then obviously, when it goes up, it just goes up and that's just what you've got to prepare for. I don't know what it'll end up being. That's the difficult part about our job, but we work really hard in terms of the prediction forecasting of that market. He's just one of many that we've had to budget."
With Myles Garrett inking a contract with an average annual value of $40 million per year and Cincinnati potentially working on an extension with Trey Hendrickson, the asking price for an EDGE rusher is ever-increasing.
Additionally, Holmes wasn't shy about his desire to retain Joseph. The 2024 first-team All-Pro selection could top the market at the safety position, and the Lions' fifth-year GM made it clear that the team wants to get a deal done. However, he doesn't have a time frame for when the deal could be done.
Joseph led the NFL with nine interceptions last season, and has expressed a desire to remain in Detroit as well.
"He's a player that we want to keep and, you know, we've let that be known," Holmes noted. "He's a fit for us, for our team. He's a really good player, but in terms of the timing, we'll just kind of see where it goes."