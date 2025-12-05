Lions Have No Update on Injured Safety

The Detroit Lions won a virtual must-win game Thursday night, defeating the Dallas Cowboys, 44-30.

It was a major positive development for the Lions’ playoff hopes this season. Yet, not everything went according to plan for Dan Campbell's squad in the Week 14 contest.

Detroit Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch, who was questionable entering Thursday with a toe/ankle injury, was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter. It was declared to be a flare-up of the ankle ailment by the Lions PR staff on X.

Campbell wasn't sure about the severity of Branch's injury after the game. He said he would "know more tomorrow."

Prior to exiting the game, Branch had put together a solid showing. He ended up accounting for six total tackles in the Week 14 tilt, to go along with a pass defensed, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery. The fumble recovery came in the second quarter, after linebacker Jack Campbell stripped Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson of the football.

Detroit made the most of the ensuing possession, scoring on a 35-yard touchdown run by running back David Montgomery. It gave the Lions a 17-6 lead with 4:27 to play in the first half.

If Branch is to miss an extended period of time, it'd be a significant loss for the Lions' secondary.

Branch, a second-round pick of Detroit in 2023, has established a reputation as one of the team’s most reliable playmakers and fiercest competitors.

The 24-year-old was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded Lions defensive player in the team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers. He earned an 83.6 overall grade for his efforts.

In the Week 13 affair, he recorded eight total tackles and two passes defensed, and earned a 79.8 PFF pass-coverage grade for his performance.

Additionally, entering Detroit's primetime showdown with Dallas, Branch had produced 69 total tackles, including five for loss, to go along with eight passes defensed, four quarterback hits and two-and-a-half sacks. He also possessed a PFF overall grade of 75.1, the 11th-best mark among 93 qualified safeties, going into Week 14.

To add insult to injury, the Lions are already down one starting safety in Kerby Joseph (knee).

The All-Pro defensive back hasn't suited up for a single game since Detroit's 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. He did, however, return to the practice field this week for the first time in nearly two months.

