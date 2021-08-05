Analyst: Detroit Lions' Coaching Staff 'Fascinating Storyline' in NFC North

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff was assembled to relate better to the players. Will it work?

The Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell have assembled a coaching staff full of coaches that NFL players should be fond of.

Early returns are in, and the Lions' roster has been praising the efforts of the new coaching staff, which has worked on connecting with the players in a new way.

“Feel rally good about it because they started off with the coaching staff," defensive lineman Michael Brockers said on a recent edition of the Catchin' Fades podcast.

Brockers explained further, "Each time we’ve been talking about it, The coaching staff is the most important thing. If you get a good coaching staff that can communicate with the players and get across what they want and also let players be themselves, don’t try to change the players and make them robots. If you just treat us like men and let us know what’s up from the get-go, we can’t do nothing but respect that. And that’s what Dan (Campbell) and his staff have done."

One CBS Sports analyst expressed fascination in seeing if the collection of "players coaches" could rally a roster together to have success in the NFC North in 2021.

"Funny how the Detroit Lions have compiled an entire staff of players coaches. I'm interested to see how this whole thing plays out," analyst Emory Hunt said.

The coaching staff was assembled with the intention of building communication and a culture of respect that was vastly different than the previous regime.

"You have Dan Campbell, (the head coach). Anthony Lynn (the offensive coordinator). Aaron Glenn (the defensive coordinator). You have Deuce Staley, (running backs coach). So you have a staff full of players coaches," Emory said. "They have a good start up front along the offensive line, a good stable of backs. They've got a veteran quarterback in Jared Goff with workable pieces on defense. I just think this is an interesting study and experiment on can a staff of players coaches really work. We're about to find out in Detroit."